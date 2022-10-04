Riverton rallies but falls to Rock Springs

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – As Homecoming week started to come to a close this past week at Riverton High School the Rock Springs volleyball team traveled to the Wolverines’ gymnasium to take on the young Lady Wolverines team.

The match would start in the Lady Wolverines’ favor as they won the first set 25-22, but after dropping the second set 18-25 the team needed to pick their head up and get back to the basics.

New head coach Kim Davis has been adamant about getting her girls to keep from making the little mistakes like touching the net or setting up spikes, and in the third set they seemed to do almost everything right, winning 25-18.

Rylee Johnson and Haven patterson jumped up for a block in Riverton Thursday evening. (p/c Carl Cote)

With two sets in their favor they did not let up on the gas pedal but sadly they would drop the fourth set 19-25 before going into sudden death situations. Unfortunately, the Lady Wolverines would also drop the final set 13-15 in a terrifyingly close matchup at the end that saw them pull within two serves of winning.

The student section danced to “In the Jungle” in Riverton Thursday evening. (p/c Carl Cote)

Coach Davis did not have anything to say after the matchup but there was at least some fun celebrations happening after the loss as the Homecoming week brought another long-standing tradition back with the burning of the “R” on the field–something that raised the spirits of both the volleyball team and the football team that played Lander the following evening.

Good luck on the rest of the season Lady Wolverines!