Riverton Raiders Recap (C Team)

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – While the Raiders A-Team scored a tournament win over the weekend last week there were other members of the Raiders organization that were putting their own skills to the test in their own matchups.

Going all the way back to last Thursday the C-Team had an abundance of games to finish out their regular season with hopes of qualifying for the American Legion C-Team State Tournament that is currently taking place in Cheyenne.

They started against a tough Sheridan Infantry team that has gotten the better of Riverton both times they faced so far this year. From the beginning of their first matchup on Thursday it was seemingly in Sheridan’s hands; the Infantry started by going up 10–0 on the Raiders in the first two innings, only allowing two runs in the third by the Raiders off singles from Braden Martin and Kolten Martinez.

That 16–2 loss would sting the Raiders and, heading into their second game of the double-header, Riverton would not let the Sheridan team take over like that again.

Riverton only allowed one run until the fourth inning but, sadly, would also only score one run before the fourth inning. But then it was a no-holds barred battle in that inning with Riverton scoring on line drives by Wyatt Jackson and Peyton Larsen to help put them up 5–1.

After the Raiders scored four in the fourth the Infantry team would mimic them and do the same after an error by the Riverton infield and a well-hit double, 5–5 entering the final stretch. The game would remain tied until the final half of the final inning when Sheridan hit into a fielder’s choice play that ended in a walk-off victory for the Infantry, 6–5.

The next day the Raiders would head back home and take on the Douglas Cats in a double-header that would help decide whether or not they make the state tournament.

It did not start well for the Raiders in the first game, and it wouldn’t finish well either, as Douglas struck out six Riverton batters and kept them shut out for the entire game while the Cats’ would score sporadically until they finished the game on top 7–0.

When the second game started it started with some hot bats by the Raiders as RBIs came in thanks to Jackson and a wild pitch that lead to an error by the Douglas first baseman, 3–1. After that Douglas would score one run in every inning while Raiders would only score in two more innings before the game concluded.

Douglas’ consistent scoring and base running led to 4–4 tie in the fifth inning but the Cats would take the lead in that inning thanks to a line drive and an error on the same play, 6–4. Then the two teams would even out a little before Douglas tacked on two more runs in the final inning and Riverton finished with the short stick as they could only score one more run before ending the game. Douglas won 8–5.

So after four games, and four losses, the C-Team was unable to clinch their ticket to the State Tournament in Cheyenne this week but that does not diminish the absolutely fantastic season that they put forward under new leadership and with new names on the back of their jerseys.

They finished the season 21–26–2 with some big wins and fun times coming week-in and week-out. Congratulations to the C-Team and B-Team players on an amazing season and good luck in the future as you rank up the American Legion hierarchy!