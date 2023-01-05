Riverton Police: Woman Attempted Escape from City Court, She bit Officer who stopped her in City Hall Lobby

Riverton Police Blotter January 3 to January 5

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

January 3

9:21 a.m. North Broadway at East Fremont – A two vehicle collision was reported at this intersection; One driver reported a headache afterwards. There was road blockage that had to be cleared.

9:26 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – Police responded to a family fight that was verbal only. Both parties were separated until things calmed down.

9:54 a.m. 1000 block East Fremont – Someone broke in to a vehicle, a check was stolen along with a wallet. The check was cancelled. The vehicle was unlocked.

11:41 a.m. 400 block North Eighth West – A family fight was reported. Verbal only. An officer counseled with both parties.

1:40 p.m. Augusta Dr. and Tam-O-Shanter – A cat was reportedly stuck in the snow outside of a home.

2:46 p.m. East Adams and South Third East – A dog was at large, the owner was cited.

2:46 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln – A woman complained about trespassers on her property and transients staying in her garden shed.

9:08 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Police were called about three intoxicated men who refused to leave a business. The three were not that intoxicated and the officer stated it was obviously their goal to be arrested – They were escorted off of the property.

January 4

12:03 a.m. 2300 block East Adams – Sherman Chavez, 30, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and Interference for refusing to provide a name.

12:10 a.m. 1600 Block West Main Street – Police were called about two juveniles in the store that allegedly took some items without paying. Video was reviewed and will be forwarded to the School Resource officer to see if he can identify the juvenile in it.

6:35 a.m. 400 block of East Jefferson. A female subject is claiming to have been assaulted by her sister-in-law. A report is pending.

8:55 a.m. 300 block East Main – Police received a complaint of a couple living in their van, which has been there for a week. According to an officer, the couple living in the van were okay with food, water and a heater – they were waiting on a fuel pump and would be on their way in a few days when it arrived.

12:16 p.m. 1600 West Main – A counterfeit $20 bill was reported. The fellow had received the $20 bill from a bank. The bank tested it and sometimes it tested counterfeit and sometimes it tested authentic – The bank traded it back for another twenty.

1:01 p.m. 700block Wolf Creek – A caller asked for a welfare check on a n Chihuahua/ Pomeranian mix dog. Animal Control found it to be living in luxury.

2:25 p.m. – City Hall – Tyane Thompson, 42, Riverton had been brought over from the county jail to Riverton Municipal court. Although she was still in custody she got up and walked out of the courtroom. An officer who was acting as bailiff ordered her to stop several times but she kept going. Finally in the City Hall lobby he grabbed her and she resisted by, amongst other things, biting him on the hand and breaking the skin. The officer subdued her and took her to jail charging her with Interference, and escape from official detention.

3:48 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – Josephine Wallowingnbull, 29, Riverton was stopped for having an unrestrained child in the vehicle and found to be driving intoxicated and was arrested for that and cited for no child restraint. A passenger, Elsie Marquez, 24, Ethete was arrested on two County warrants. Methamphetamine was found in the car and charges are pending for that. The children were released to relatives.

8:34 p.m. 700 block East Main St. – A male laying on the ground called for an ambulance. Eugene Ridgely, 61, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication.

January 5

4:50 a.m. 221000 block of Riverview Road – A 16-year-old Riverton boy’s vehicle had run off of the road. He was arrested for DWUI and also charged with no valid drivers license.

NOTE – On January 3 & 4 numerous minor fender-benders were reported due to the snow and slippery conditions. A few vehicles were stuck in the snow and at least one vehicle was high centered trying to cross a street.