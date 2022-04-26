Riverton Police Weekend Blotter: Handgun stolen; Money stolen from home; Gas Drive Off

Riverton Police Blotter from 4/22/22 to 7 a.m. on 4/25/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Delray Quiver, 44, Ethete, arrested for two RPD warrants at 11:22 a.m. on North Federal Boulevard.

Raquel Shakespeare, 22, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 12:10 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Riverton

Alex Eagle, 33, Riverton and Christopher Addison, 43, Lander, arrested for public intoxication at 5:08 p.m. at an address on East Main Street.

Five minors were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol at an address on Morfeld Avenue at Central Wyoming College. those cited were all males including 20 year-old from Lander and Riverton, and 19 year-olds from Lander, Taylorsville, Utah and Worland. Police were called to the scene on a noise complaint.

Robin Behan, 40, Riverton, arrested on single warrants from the RPD and the Fremont County Sheriff at 6:25 p.m. on East Main Street.

Estelle Littlethunder, 22, Riverton, arrested on an outstanding warrant from Fremont County at 6:25 on East Main Street

Annie Willow,39, Arapahoe, arrested for six (6) outstanding RPD warrants

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on a report of harassment originating from an address on South 12th Street East. The call came in at 11:31 p.m. on the 22nd

A resident on East Pershing reported a slab of concrete was thrown through the back of a vehicle. The incident, reported at 11:56 .m. on the 22nd, is under investigation.

A 9mm pistol was taken from an unlocked vehicle several weeks ago on North 4th West. The owner just realized the handgun was missing. He told police he remembered seeing his car door ajar some 14 days ago.

A report is pending on an incident at 2:08 p.m. on the 22nd on West Park Avenue when a man approached a vehicle with a female driver and a child inside. The female locked the car and called police.

A gasoline drive off was reported on West Main Street at 2:52 p.m. when a maroon colored vehicle left without paying for $40.19. A report is pending.

A report was taken and an incident in which money was taken from a basement is under investigation. The reporting party said they had video tape of the theft, which occurred at an address on East Main Street.

A report was taken on a reported simple assault called in at 4:41 p.m. from an address on East Washington Avenue on the 22nd.

A noise complaint came in at 2:59 a.m. on the 23rd from an address on Rainbow Drive in Riverton. Police found people playing cards and enjoying loud music. They agreed to quiet down.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 11:31 a.m. on the 23rd at Sherry Drive and West Sunset. There was minor damage, no injuries.

Neighbors on West Fremont Avenue called police at 4:45 p.m. on the 24th complaining of a vehicle horn that was continuously honking. Police found the vehicle had a mechanical problem.

A report is pending from an address on College Hill Drive where the tired on a 2008 Honda were slashed. The property destruction was reported at 10:59 a.m. on the 24th.

The alleged theft of some $200 in merchandise is under investigation from an address on North Federal Boulevard. The theft was reported at 4:18 p.m.