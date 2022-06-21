Riverton Police: Warrant Arrests; Trailer taken; Vandalism Reported; Attempted Fraud

Riverton Police Blotter 6/20/22 to 0700 hours on 6/21/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Nia Washington, 28, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 4:03 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams

Robert Reed, 32, Ethete, arrested at 11:32 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal on a Fremont County Warrant

Patrol Calls:

Police received a cold report of a trailer that had been stolen within the last six months at 9:20 a.m. from the 400 block of North 1st Street.

A report is pending on a traffic offense called in at 12:42 p.m. in the 8600 block of Highway 789 about a vehicle who was swerving into oncoming traffic and speeding.

A resident reported witnessing a hit-and-run crash at 12:55 p.m. and reported details to the RPD.

A vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue over the weekend where graffiti was painted. Cost to remove or cover was estimated at $600 to $1200.

The owner of a 2003 Dodge Truck reporting stolen property off of the truck at 3:55 p.m. from the 500 block of North 6th East.

A report was taken on a harassment complaint filed from the 200 block of West Monroe at 8:14 p.m.

A report is pending on a man found standing in the middle of the 4000 block of Airport Road at 8:28 p.m.

An attempted fraud was reported in the 1700 block of North Federal at 8:33 p.m.

A caller reported someone trying to break into a room next to his in the 1000 block of North Federal at 6:20 a.m. on the 21st. A report is pending.