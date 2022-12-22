Riverton Police: Vehicle Knocked Support Pillar off Building; Minors cited after car crashed; Pregnant Woman Assaulted

Riverton Police Report covering the 24 hour period through 7 a.m. on 12/21/22

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

7:47 a.m. 500 block of North 6th Street East – – A Pit bull and Chihuahua cross at large attacked and injured complainant’s cat – The dog’s owner was cited for dog(s) at large.

12:44 p.m. – 300 block East Fremont – – Kimberly Potter, 34, Riverton was arrested for assaulting a family member.

2:34 p.m. 300 North Broadway – A 73-year-old driver of red 2013 GMC pick up hit a pillar supporting the roof over the entrance to the building and took it out.

3:01 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – A deputy on scene gave a 35-year-old woman a ride to the hospital after she reported having suffered a heart attack.

8:59 p.m at East Monroe and South Federal – Thomas Twiss, 27, Riverton was a passenger in a car that was stopped for expired registration. A routine check for wants revealed a City warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

9:16 p.m. 300 South Smith Road and Academy Drive – Officers responded to the scene and contacted the occupants of a black 2010 Dodge Charger which was off of the road and stuck in the snow. After all was said and done the following were arrested/charged: 16-year-old Riverton boy for DWUI with a BAC of .144. A 14-year-old Riverton girl for MUI with a BAC of .134. A 17-year-old Saint Stephens girl for MUI with a BAC of .198. and a 17year-old Lander girl for MUI with a BAC of .161 – This girl later fled from custody at the police department and was found several blocks away and was subsequently charged with escape from custody.

10:54 p.m. 1200 West Main -A 20-year-old Kinnear lady reported she was assaulted by her 21-year-old boyfriend. The woman was pregnant and wanted her baby checked. Officers observed injuries on her which supported her statements. Unable to Locate on the boyfriend. A felony affidavit has been prepared by the officer and forwarded to the county attorney for further.