Riverton Police: Two Fender Benders; Threatening Reported; Two Arrests

Riverton Police Blotter from 9/19 to 0700 hours on 9/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:-

Louis Yellowfox, 37, Riverton was located and arrested for Public Intoxication after a call reporting a man passed out in the 500 block of North Federal was received.

Jude Eppler, 18, Riverton was contacted in the 900 block of Moose Drive at 6:47a.m. on the 20th and arrested for Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of .136.

Patrol Calls:

Police were called to the 800 block of East Adams at 10:35 a.m. on a report of several gunshots and people running into an apartment. Officers responded to the area but nothing relevant was located they cleared the scene.

A parking lot fender bender was reported at 4:01 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal between a Mercury Cougar and a Sienna Van. A report was taken.

A report is pending on a complaint that when a resident in the 600 block of Eagle Drive complained about a neighbor being too loud, the neighbor allegedly threatened her.

A woman who walked into a business in the 800 block of South Federal appeared to the clerks to be very confused. Police contacted the daughter of the 71-year-old woman and a ride home was arranged for her.

A fender bender at East Jefferson and South Broadway was reported at 7:53 p.m. between a white 2002 Ford F-150 pickup and an orange 2015 Subaru.