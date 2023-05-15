Riverton Police: Two Drunk Drivers Caught; Firearm Stolen from Vehicle; Business and Residence Vandalized

Riverton Police Report received on 5/15/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 12

8:32 a.m. @RPD – A complaint was filed that someone was impersonating her father and cashing his per cap checks. A report is pending.

9:53 p.m. 1000 block East Park – A complaint was filed that her vehicle was rummaged through overnight and that the vehicle registration was missing. A report was taken and the residence of the victim placed on extra patrol.

11:25 a.m. 2100 block North Federal – Officers located a REDDI vehicle and observed several traffic violations. When it was pulled over, the driver, Rebecca Medicinehorse, 57, Ethete, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. Later tests at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .193. She was also charged with no valid driver’s license and open container. In addition to the above she had an active Natrona County warrant for her arrest.

11:29 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – There was a hit and run crash reported in the Walmart parking lot in which a 2019 Jeep Commander was damaged to the right rear. Officers reviewed surveillance tape of the lot and determined that Rebbecca Medicinehorse (above) had been the driver of the hit and run vehicle and in addition to the above charges she was also charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to maintain Insurance.

12:17 p.m. 1500 block Redwood Drive – A runaway report was filed on a 13-year-old boy.

6:02 p.m. 100 block East Jefferson – A report of abusing an animal was received where a witness observed a male abusing a puppy by hanging the dog by its leash and hitting it. A report is pending.

6:49 p.m. 400 block East Fremont – Dennis Coniglio, 64, Riverton was located nearby and, based upon the officer’s observations, was arrested for DWUI.

May 13

8:26 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – The driver of a gray 2007 Jeep Cherokee struck and side-swiped a yellow post. A report was taken with damage to the Jeep in excess of $1000.

8:36 a.m. 200 block West Main – A rock was thrown through the front windows of both a residence and a business. Damage was estimated at $600. Surveillance video showed a female carrying a rock in the area immediately prior to the incident. A report was taken.

10:41 .m.m 300 block South 12th Street East – A firearm identified as a Ruger Wrangler .22 pistol valued at $269 was stolen from a vehicle. A report was taken.

1:33 p.m. 400 block North Federal – Lynae Hamilton, 27, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .281.

10:41 p.m. 2600 block Peck Avenue – A man told to be aggressive was not letting a woman leave the residence. Three firearms were placed into protective custody at the request of the owner but there was no narration in the report and no arrests listed.

May 14

2:23 a.m. 600 block West Fremont – A miter saw was stolen and dogs were let out of a yard. A report is pending.

11:02 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A runaway report was taken on a 14-year-old girl. The runaway was posted on the NCIC system.

