Riverton Police: Two Arrested in Fight; Missing Woman located

The Riverton Police Report received on May 11

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 10

8:54 a.m. 200 block Health Drive – A dog allegedly barking all was the subject of a complaint. A note was left on the residential door asking the dog’s owner to call the Animal Control Officer.

10:17 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Oops. A gentlemen mistakenly tried to enter a vehicle thinking it was a taxi. No harm, No foul.

10:58 a.m. 1000 block Falls Court – A caller complained that a neighbor’s cat was coming into his yard “and doing what cats do.” The owners were contacted and advised.

12:37 p.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – An 87-year-old woman was reported confused and lost, Officers reunited her with her husband.

1:30 p.m. 600 block East Pershing – Fight reported. Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe and Sioux Morado, 23, Riverton were each arrested for fighting in public. In addition both Morado and Lonebear also had Riverton City warrants for their arrest.

5:36 p.m. 600 block Spruce Street – Police were asked to perform a welfare check on an 89-year-old woman who was not answering her phone. The lady was located at her hairdressers.

