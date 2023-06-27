Riverton Police: Tree Trouble; Personal Shaver Stolen; Tagger Caught in the Act; A Bed and a Dog Reported Stolen

The Riverton Police Report from 6/27/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

June 26

8:11 a.m. 100 block West Fremont – A resident reported someone dug up his newly planted tree and put it in a nearby dumpster. He retrieved the tree and plnted it again, but someone dug it up again. A report was taken. A camera will now monitor the area.

9:09 a.m. College Hill Drive – A complaint was registered of a person who lets his dog run free. The Animal Control Officer will followup.

9:16 a.m. 500 block East Pershing -A black female dog was taken to PAWS and its owner was advised he could pick her up when he was sober.

10:01 a.m. 900 block East Fremont – A caller complained several duffle bags were pushed up against a fence. Two bags containing clothes, toiletries, first aid items and books were logged in to safe keeping in bulk storage.

10:07 a.m. 900 block East Park Ave. – Someone entered the reporting party’s house and took a Braun brand electric shaver and cord, valued at $75.

10:11 a.m. 200 block West Washington – A cat was reported to be trapped in a closed warehouse. The owner of the building was contacted, opened it up and the cat exited and returned home.

10:26 a.m. Apache Avenue – Autumn Miller, 39, Riverton, who had already been contacted by Animal Control several times in regards to her dog was cited for Vicious Animal.

11:14 a.m. 1700 block East Park Avenue – A dog was reported chasing horses. A report was made.

12:08 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – The Manager caught a tenant tagging a building. The mother and her 15-year-old son will work with the manager to remove the sharpie and spray paint.

12:18 p.m. Opal Drive, Cliffview Village – A bed and a dog were stolen from a home. A report is pending.

1:15 p .m. 816 North Federal, Riverton Municipal Court – Angela Spottedelk, 30, Ethete was served a Riverton City warrant for failure to pay fines in Riverton City Court.

5:01 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Officers located George O’Neal, 72, Riverton and found him passed out on the ground wearing only a pair of socks. His nearby clothes were gathered up and he was arrested for Public Intoxication and Indecent Exposure.

8:01 p.m. Riverton Area – Temporary shelter was found for a homeless woman and two children.

9:34 p.m. 816 North Federal, City Hall – A 56-year-old male attempted to sit on a shelf in the City Hall lobby which was not designed for that and it broke causing $120 damage. When he complained of back pain EMS was summoned and transported him to the hospital.

June 27

12:28 a.m. 300 block East Fremont Ave. – James McKeown, 29, Riverton was stopped for erratic driving and after he failed the offered field sobriety tests was arrested for DWUI.

1:49 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A 17-year-old Riverton boy was cited for MUI and later released to his father.