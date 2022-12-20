Riverton Police: Traffic Stops = Warrant Arrests; Stolen Vehicle recovered after Hit and Run crash

Riverton Police Report from 12/15/22 through 12/20/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 15

12:58 p.m. 816 North Federal – Sandra Shakespeare, 61, Riverton, served a Warrant for Failure to Pay Fines

1:54 p.m. West Main Street near CWC – Officers contacted an extremely intoxicated fellow who said he “was here for treatment.” Jonathon Garcia 35, Albuquerque NM was arrested for Public Intoxication.

2:25 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Danelle Enos, 30, Fort Washakie was contacted by officers and arrested for Public Intoxicaton.

3:36 p.m. 400 block Main Street – A black Toyota Avalon involved in a hit and run crash has been identified. A report is pending.

4:26 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Officers Contacted Franklin Lanier, 52, Riverton and arrested him on two City warrants. He was also cited for destruction of property at Rocky Mountain Car Wash and served a trespass notice.

5:21 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Bart Molash, 52, Riverton was driving a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation. Routine checks found that there was a city warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

6:33 p.m. 2300 East Monroe – A car versus pedestrian crash. The Pedestrian was a 34-year-old male from Riverton – Report pending

7:00 p.m. 400 block South Third East – While investigation on a call, routine checks were run on those who were involved in an alleged fight and Nicole Aragon, 36, Riverton was arrested on two outstanding City warrants.

November 16

8:13 a.m. 400 block North 1st Street – Three tires were slashed on a parked vehicle.

10:48 a.m. 1200 West Main – Eugene Ridgely, 61, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication.

12:40 p.m. 1000 block Basin Avenue – A man reported a missing revolver from his truck that occurred sometime in the last month. The pistol was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

3:07 p.m. 500 block East Pershing. – Officers located Daniel Manazares, 42, Arapahoe laying in the snow and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .273

4:08 p.m. 1200 block East Park – A person reported someone had slashed his tired and shattered the windows on his 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup. Damage estimated at $500.

4:30 p.m. Dinwoody Circle – Complaint about neighbors placement of plowed snow. Responding officer grabbed a snow shovel and cleared the lady’s sidewalkf ro her.

5:13 p.m. – 225 North Federal at East Park – A silver KIA was rear ended by a white Dodge Durango. The vehicle was followed to Pershing and 13th east where the driver got out and ran towards 16th Street. The white Dodge Durango was impounded and found to contain contraband. The towing company was asked to call the police department if anyone came to pick it up. At 9:13 p.m. police received a report of a stolen white Dodge Durango from the Wind River Estates. The vehicle had earlier been impounded by the RPD following the above hit and run.

5:26 p.m. 1000 block West Main – An 80-year-old man was bitten by a dog. The dog was current on its vaccinations. The victim said he would work with the dog’s owner for further resolution.

7:57 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A black Nissan Xterra with no license tags and a broken tailight was stopped. A routine check for wants of the passengers revealed that Jaeshawn Friday, 35, Riverton, had a City warrant, Morry Sunrhodes, 34, Riverton had 4 City warrants and Lacy Sunrhodes, 31, Saint Stephens, had a county warrant. All three were arrested on those warrants.

8:05 p.m. 500 block East Lincoln -The reporting party locked herself out of her house and asked for assistance from an officer. An officer was able to get the lady’s door open for her.

11:49 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Tyane Thompson, 42, Riverton was arrested on a Riverton warrant after allegedly pulling a knife on another individual.

November 17

4:47 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A blue Chrysler Aspen

4:47 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A blue Chrysler Aspen was stopped for no license plates when the driver, Robert Reed, 33, Ethete was found to have an active county warrant for which he was arrested. He was also cited for No Registration, No Driver’s License and No Insurance.

November 18

12:30 a.m. College Hill Drive – A 17-yearold Riverton male was arrested for MIP and Talia Shakespeare, 19, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

12:04 p.m. 600 block East Main Street – Dale Smith, 35, Riverton was pulled over for driving a vehicle with expired plates. A routine check found that he had an active Fremont County warrant and he was arrested for that.

4:34 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Allen Whiteplume, 37, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication.

November 19

2:09 p.m. 700 block Wolf Creek – A welfare check was initiated after a man did not answer his door. Officers gained entry and discovered a 63-year-old Riverton man who was deceased. The man had several serious health issues and there was no sign of foul play. Body and scene were turned over to the coroner for further.