Riverton Police: Thefts from Unlocked Vehicles Continue; Assault reported at RHS; Students at RHS Caught with Drugs

All persons are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

November 1st

7:17 a.m. A 26-year-old male outside of a residence in the 400 block of East Jefferson left the area after occupants of the home called to say someone was trying to break in.

7:53 a.m. Construction equipment in the 400 block of Webbwood Road was reported vandalized.

8:30 a.m. A theft from a 2015 GMC and from a 2005 Chevy Silverado was reported in the 200 block of Deer Avenue where a radio was broken and pieces stolen. Also missing was a black SAR USA P8L 9mm pistol valued at $550 which has been entered into NCIC. The truck was unlocked.

9:15 a.m. a Vandalism to several buildings at Teter Park was reported in the 1200 block of North Broadway.

9:45 a.m. a black Ruger Security 9mm pistol valued at $380 was taken and has also been entered into NCIC. This pistol had also been left in an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Big Horn.

10:05 a.m. Officers contacted a 33-year-old female from Nampa, Idaho who acted extremely erratic and hostile towards officers. Amongst other comments she threatened to shoot the officers with a crossbow (there was no crossbow) The three children, a 10-year -ld boy and 2 girls aged 9 and 4, were wearing only underwear and were filthy with no other clothes. The car they were in was filthy and cluttered. The mother was taken into custody on a mental hold and the children were turned over to family services. In the car the officers found the following: A dog and a cat (taken to PAWS) multiple Geko lizards in small containers and 25-30 snakes in pillow cases reported to be Boas which were taken to a local pet store for safe keeping. All of the animals were reportedly in extremely poor condition.

19:52 a.m. a Sexual Assault was reported in the Riverton Area. A report is pending.

12:51 p.m. Runaway report taken on 16-year-old girl who ran away. Several possible locations for her around town were checked by officers but she has not yet been found.

2:41 p.m. Two intoxicated individuals were reported to be in the alley behind McDonald’s in the 800 block fo North Federal. A report is pending.

3:16 p.m. a welfare check was performed on a man passed out by garbage cans at the Woodridge Apartments, 1300 block of Redwood Drive. The 40-year-old man was contacted and was okay.

3:40 p.m. Officers found two individuals sleeping or passed out in the 600 block of North Federal. Both were okay and walked away.

4:25 p.m. a juvenile problem was reported to the RPD concerning household stress. a report was taken and will be forwarded to Family Services for possible follow-up

4:42 p.m. a complaint was received about a civil issues pertaining to child custody in the 1300 block of Webbwood. An officer reviewed statutes and checked with other agencies and determined that there were no violations of law.

4:53 p.m. A complaint was received that the reporting party’s nephew walked into her house in the 400 block of South 3rd East and would not leave. The 39-year-old man decided to walk to his own residence when police responded.

5:48 p.m. A report was received from Shoshone Drive in All Nations Mobile Home Park that an intoxicated woman was screaming and walking down the street without wearing shoes. A report is pending.

5:54 p.m. George O’Neal, 71, Riverton, was arrested at South Major and Riverview Road for Public Intoxication and his 2 dogs were taken to PAWS.

8:56 p.m. Richard Lonebear, 52, Billings was arrested in the 1200 block of Riverton Road for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .261.

November 2

1:27 a.m. A report is pending on a report of an attempted break-in to a construction trailer in the 800 block of Rainbow Drive.

4:52 a.m. A person was assaulted in the 4900 block of Valley View Drive. Officers responded and arrested Susie Yellowbear, 19, Riverton, for Assault and Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of .171. She is reported to have bitten and punched several other individuals.

9:03 a.m. an aggressive dog with only three legs was reported to be at large in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive. The dog’s presence also violated apartment policies. Owner said he would take it to his daughters before the end of the day. Landlord was to call us back if this was not done.

9:40 a.m. A welfare check was requested by a business on an employee who failed to show up for work and whose phone was not answered. Officers were not able to make contact with the employee either.

10:28 a.m. Police received a call from a motorist who said their daughter was being aggressive and combative in the vehicle and was requesting a police response to calm her down. A report is pending.

11:26 a.m. a cat was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of North Federal and was still alive.

11:35 a.m. Shannon Washakie, 28, Arapahoe, was served a Riverton Municipal Warrant at the RPD.

12:05 p.m. A simple assault was reported at Riverton High School. A ticket was made per the School Resource Officer’s request. A report is pending.

12:09 p.m. A 2007 Honda Accord that was left unlocked in the 200 block of East Jefferson was entered and several items stolen, including a Coach purse, $20 in cash, and a GPS system.

12:19 p.m. A harassment problem was reported from 2000 block of West Main after a former spouse uploaded photos of his former mate. A report is pending.

12:24 p.m. Police determined the reported theft of a laptop computer by an employee working remotely was a civil and not a criminal matter.

1:14 p.m. Two juvenile girls, ages 14 and 15, were issued citations at Riverton High School for Use and Possession of Marijuana.

1:49 p.m. a dog at large was reported in the 700 block of North Federal

1:53 p.m. two small dogs, possibly chihuahuas, were reported running at large in the 300 block of South 12th East.

3:18 p.m. An agency assist was performed in the 300 block of Spire Drive where a client assaulted a worker who required stitches on the lip.

5:07 p.m. the harassment of a student at Central Wyoming College was reported. A report was taken for documentation of the incident and advice given in the event the harassment continues.

5:19 p.m. three subjects, one female and two males tried to enter an occupied vehicle in the 500 block of South Federal. The trio was seeking money. A report is pending.

5:46 p .m. at the Red Eagle convenience store in the 200 block of North Federal,Two guys tried to steal a $3 lighter and were foiled by the store clerk. The would be thieves were gone on an officer’s arrival.

6:52 p.m. Donnie Ganadonegro, 45, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .305 in the 600 block of West Main Street.

11:07 p.m. A 28-year-old female in the 600 block of West Main wished to be arrested because she had no where to go but was not intoxicated to a degree which would justify an arrest.

11:41 p.m. Three people were reported to be running away from the 800 block of North Federal where three wooden pallets were lit on fire. Three individuals were located in the area and interviewed. All claimed that they had nothing to do with the fire. When a routine check for wants was ran on them several warrants turned up. Everett Addison, 39, Riverton was arrested on Riverton warrants and Allen Whiteplume, 37, Arapahoe, was arrested on two Riverton warrants.

November 3

12:14 a.m. A report came in from the 100 block of North Broadway that one female was chasing another female while brandishing a pool stick. Whitney Ghostbear, 28, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and issued a trespass notice for the involved business.

12:14 a.m. a Domestic Abuse complaint was lodged against a couple fighting in a hallway where a female was shoved into a room. A 35-year-old male from Riverton was gone when officers arrived but who is arrestable when he is next contacted.

1:24 a.m. An entry door alarm sounded at Famous Footwear in the 1100 block of West Main Street. This was a hot alarm with the glass in the front door of Famous Footwear broken out with a rock to gain entry. The culprits were gone when officers arrived having apprently escaped through the back door. Nothing was missing from the business and officers are reviewing surveillance footing of the area for further.

1:46 a.m. An individual had fallen in his living room in the 1600 block of Lewis Street and could not get up. Officers assisted EMS medics on the call.

2:47 a.m. A white Dodge pickup was stopped for a minor traffic violation in the 100 block of East Adams and the driver, Lane O’Neal, 25, Pavillion was found to have a County warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.