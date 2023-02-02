Riverton Police: Strong-arm Robbery Suspect Caught; Impaired CWC Student Knocked over Light Pole in Dorm Parking

Riverton police Report from 2-1-23 to 0700 on 2-2-23

9:29 a.m. 2001 West Sunset – RHS – A 15-year-old girl was issued a citation for hitting a 14-year-old boy in the head.

11:26 a.m. 400 block West Adams Ave. – Andrew Bearing, 29, Riverton, was arrested on a two-day arrest and hold sanction by Probation and Parole.

12:48 p.m. 400 block North 6th East – A 27-year-old Riverton woman was located after being reported missing

1:18 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – An employee called police to report threats were being made against her. A 52-year-old former employee was contacted and denied making threats. A report was taken.

1:45 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – An Air Duster was reportedly stolen and the thief left the scene in a silver Kia. The vehicle has been identified. A report is pending review of surveillance tapes.

2:07 p.m. 1200 block West Main. – A minor fender bender was reported in the parking lot

3:59 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Robin Blind, 41, Riverton, was arrested for Public intoxication and cited for Trespassing as he had prior been trespassed from the business.

4:03 p.m. East Sunset Drive, 700 block – A white Chevy Impala was involved in a crash with a red Jeep. A report is pending.

4:50 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A caller reported a group beating up a woman. Upon investigation, officers found Jennifer Shakespeare, 37, Hudson had assaulted a 40-year-old woman and took her book bag which contained prescription medications and other items. Shakespeare was arrested for strong armed robbery and for an outstanding arrest warrant from a previous incident. also contacted an interviewed was Joshua Headley, 32, Hudson, who had a Fremont County warrant. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

5:11 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A caller said he was upset with the apartment manager for doing a poor job.It was a civil and not a criminal manner. No action was taken.

7:03 p.m. 900 block Westview Drive – Police investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle discovered a 61-year-old ,man driving through the neighborhood conducting a health and well being study. The man had documentation of his claim. No action was taken.

9:51 p.m. 600 block West Park Avenue – Three individual knocked on a resident’s door asking if they could come inside and spend the night of the cold. The resident said no.They they asked if they could use the resident’s phone. Again the answer was no. So, one of the individuals took a shovel and struck the resident in the head causing a laceration above an eye. An investigation is continuing.

1:08 a.m. 2660 Peck Avenue, CWC – Daniel Weyrich, 21, Worland was arrested for DWUI after driving his vehicle into a light pole and knocking it over in the college dorm parking lot.

4:24 a.m. 501 West Main – US Post Office – A report is pending about a man found sleeping in the post office by the parcel lockers.