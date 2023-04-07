Riverton Police: Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Shoplifter Caught; Man Arrested after Disturbance in a Church

Riverton Police report from 4/4/23 to 0700 hours on 4/7/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

April 4

10:55 a.m. 4900 block Valley View Road – A report is pending on an investigation of alleged child abuse or neglect

11:17 a.m. 800 block North 16th Street East – A report was called in of aggressive dogs in the area. A eport is pending.

1:37 p.m. 800 block East Sunset – A 39-year-old man sleeping in a chair was moved on.

3:58 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A motorist reported her windshield was broken while an employee of a business was replacing a windshield wiper. A report is pending.

4:54 p.m – 500 block North 12 Street East – A report is pending on a complaint of a man passed out by the front door. A report is pending.

6:02 p.m. 100 block Opal Drive – A 2009 Dodge Charger was reported stolen. Officers located the vehicle a short while later at which time the owner changed his mind about reporting it stolen. The driver of the vehicle, Nicole Aragon, 37, Riverton was arrested for DWUI and was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

7:26 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two individuals were reportedly passed out at tables inside the business. The 54 and 39-year-old males were moved along.

7:29 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – Original call was in regards to a shoplifting incident. Officer located Troy Gothard, 46, Riverton, several blocks away and found him to be in possession of 10 food items valued at $27.54. Employees identified him and he was cited for shoplifting. He also had a Riverton City warrant and was arrested for that.

7:50 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Officers contacted two men who had been trespassed from a business and found that both of them had indeed been issued trespass notices for the involved business on an earlier occasion. Rudolph Norse, 54, Riverton and Everett Addison, 39, Riverton were both arrested for trespassing.

8:03 p.m. 100 block North 13th Street East- A woman complained that her husband took her key to a storage area. The Complainant was contacted and had changed her mind about filing a report.

April 5

7:58 a.m. 500 block East Adams – An employee picking up a recycling bin noticed a car door open with a rifle laying on the seat. An Officer located owner and found that he had accidentally left the door open.

12:51 p.m. 800 block North Broadway – A hit and run crash was reported. A silver 2005 VW had significant damage and black paint transfer to it’s driver’s side. There is surveillance video of the area which will be reviewed for possible further information.

1:28 p.m. 2500 East Monroe – A company based in Utah called and requested a welfare check on an employee who hadn’t checked in since the last day of March. The 26-year-old male was located and was okay.

2:31 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A 32-year-old man was asked to leave a business, but refused and became aggressive. The man was contacted and advised to say away from the involved business.

4:31 p.m. 2900 West Main at Hill Street – A two vehicle crash was reported but the vehicles left the scene. a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and a SUV were identified and a report is pending.

5:25 p.m. 800 block West Adams – – Christopher Louvat, 33, Riverton, was arrested for Breach of Peace after creating a disturbance at a local church and then screaming and yelling at officers when they tried to talk to him.

5:36 p.m. 500 block South Second West – A property damage vehicle crash between a gray Hundai and a tan GMC was called in. A report is pending.

7:04 p.m. 100 block East Bell Avenue – A welfare check was requested on a subject who earlier in the day said he was sick. Officers contacted the fellow and he was indeed sick and on his way to the doctors.

7:37 p.m. 900 block West Main Street – A 64-year-old male was contacted and moved along after loitering in the area.

9:09 p.m. 300 block East Fremont Avenue – A text message was received from a female that indicated her son had taken some pills. The 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room. His mother arrived there a short time later.

11:56 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A noise complaint was called in. Residents of the suspect apartment were contacted and advised to keep it down.