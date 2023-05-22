Riverton Police: Stolen Vehicle Contained Expensive Merchandise; Shoplifter Caught Trying To Leave Store

Riverton Police Blotter received May 22, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

May 19

7:58 a.m. 500 block East Lincoln Avenue – Two unlocked vehicles were gone through, one $30 pair of gloves stolen.

8:30 a.m. 200 block East Main Street – A window was broken out of a motel room, damage to replace estimated at $600. There are no suspects.

9:50 a.m. 600 block Edith Street – A camper trailer was broken into and an $1,800 9×7 Elk horn Mount was stolen. A report is pending.

11:44 a.m. 1700 North Federal – A report of possible money coercion involving an 87 year old female was investigated. The lady was contacted and, according to a police report “she was adamant that she knew exactly what she was doing with her money.”

12:55 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – A blue 2008 Ford Taurus was stolen. The vehicle was later located south of town abandoned. Missing from it was a .22 caliber revolver valued at $300, hand tools valued at $600, a car battery valued at $180 and two sets of golf clubs valued at $3,000. A report has been taken and there is a suspect.

1:23 p.m. 900 block Forest Dr. – A woman reportedly had taken a number of antidepressant pills and was unconscious. An officer awakened the woman and after talking with her, she agreed to go to counseling and she was given a ride to the hospital.

4:31 p.m. Riverton City Park – Louis Yellowfox, 38, Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Riverton City warrant and was arrested.

5:04 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – As a Riverton Police Sergeant on security detail was walking into the business he noticed two individuals pushing a shopping cart full of un-bagged merchandise out of the store. When he challenged them the female who was pushing the cart ran from the area. The officer caught up with her a short distance away. Rikki Oldman, 35, Riverton was arrested for shoplifting $263 worth of merchandise which she said she had planned on selling. In addition she was charged with possession of fentanyl and there was also an active Fremont County warrant for her arrest.

6:18 p.m. Navaho Avenue – Neighbors were cutting down trees and one of them hit the side of a woman’s home, breaking a windo. According to the RPD, those involved were aware of the damage and will pay to replace the window.

10:36 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Fraudulent charges totaling $555.34 were discovered on a credit card and reported.

10:52 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A man bleeding from the nose was contacted by police. The 32-year-old man said he has struck another person “trying to act tough” but got the bad end of the altercation. As he had been the aggressor and then lost, no further action was taken.

11:38 p.m. 600 block East Pershing – Charles Pottter, 36, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .287.

May 20

1:40 a.m. North Broadway and East Pershing – A 14-year-old female runaway was located and returned to her guardian.

2:35 a.m. 200 block North Major – Miracle Spoonhunter, 18, Fort Washakie was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .250 and Serene Spoohunter, 19, Ethete was also arrested for MUI with a BAC of .251.

8:45 a.m. 500 block North Federal – A report is pending on the possible sale of a case of beer by an adult who then handed off the merchandise to a minor and then roared away in a white Mitsubishi.

9:05 .m. 500 block Spire Drive – A 15-year-old female runaway was located and returned to her guardian.

1-:52 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – A man reportedly stole a backpack and took off on foot. A subject matching the description of the shoplifter was located nearby. Samuel Whiteplume, 41, Riverton was cited for stealing $138.13 worth or merchandise.

10:56 a.m. Milepost 90, Hudson – A tan Subaru was reported as being a drunk driver. The REDDI vehicle was located and the officer observed a traffic violation. When the vehicle was stopped the driver was identified as Kate Guerrieri, 34, Lander who was arrested for DWUI.

11:30 p.m. 700 block Spencer Street – A fire behind a business was reported. A report is pending.

May 21

10:04 a.m. 1300 block East Jackson – A domestic abuse incident that occurred on Friday night was witnessed by a neighbor. A report was taken. The victim had several bruises visible.

9:52 p.m. 200 block East Main Street – Geraldine McAdams, 57, Riverton was arrested for domestic battery for striking a 53-year-old male with a lamp.