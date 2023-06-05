Riverton Police: Stolen Items found at Pawn Shop; Shoes Stolen from Store; 82-year-old Driver ran stop sign, and T-boned vehicle

The Riverton Police Weekend report received at 0700 hours on 6/5/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 2

7:48 a.m. 600 block South Second West – Stolen Vehicle: white over black Jeep Wrangler parked in front of a shop withe the keys in the vehicle. The vehicle did not have license plates. It has been entered into NCIC.

8:10 a.m. 800 West Park. A report was received of a man asking women to get into his vehicle. The vehicle was located an a 52-year-old man admitted to the incident. He was warned.

12:20 p.m. 500 block East Park – A violation of a protection order was reported, again, as a female’s former spouse continues to leave notes on her vehicle. The report was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for further action.

2:56 p.m. 800 block North Federal – – Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete had been issued a trespass notice for the business earlier and so he was cited for Trespassing and moved along.

3:25 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Officers reviewed security footage of a theft and identified the suspect from prior contacts. He was contacted the next day and admitted the theft. Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete was cited for theft of a $55 pair of jeans.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block East Lincoln – A traditional women’s buckskin dress and a Nintendo Switch was stolen A report was taken and the dress which was valued at $800 and the switch valued at $150, were located at a local pawn store and recovered and a suspect has been identified.

4:51 p.m. 2200 block Rose Lane – The theft of a package of clothes delivered through the mail was reorted.

7:10 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – Cody Eagle, 27, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery for assaulting a 41-year-old family member and injuring him.

7:16 p.m. 1010 Fairgrounds Drive – A 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for assaulting a 13-year-old Riverton girl and both were released to their respective parents.

7:36 p.m. 400 block East Pershing Ave. – Marcus Friday, 46, Riverton was arrested on a RPD warrant and Toby Alonzo, 47, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .231.

7:53 p.m. 1100 block West Main – The theft of shoes was reported. Suspects were told to be three females who left headed toward the Library. Stolen were four pair of shoes valued at $296. A Report taken.

7:57 p.m. East Pershing Avenue – Martin Harris, 58 , Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .280.

9:51 p.m. 1010 Fairgrounds Drive – Fight6 and 17-year-old Riverton girls were both cited for fighting in public and released to their parents.

June 3

7:53 a.m. 1500 block East Forest Drive at North 16th East – A 50-year-old female who had spray painted “Love is Joy” in the street was contacted and advised to stop. As the paint was already washing away in the rain there was no damage.

12:35 200 West Adams – A man who had been in jail was released and found the windows on his pickup had been broken out.

3:41 p.m. 600 block North Federal – – Cory Sunrhodes, 36, Riverton was arrested on two Riverton City warrants with a BAC of .296.

6:04 p.m North 8th West at West Pershing – A red 2007 Ford which was west bound on West Pershing ran the stop sign at it’s intersection with North 8th West and was stuck broadside by a northbound 2021 Dodge Ram. There were minor injuries to both a passenger in the Ram and the driver of the Ford. The 82-year-old male driver of the Ford was cited for running the stop sign and a driver’s license re-test was requested.

8:28 p.m. Riverton City Park – Brian Sunrhodes, 38, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .336.

9:34 p.m. 1010 Fairgrounds Drive – Jonathan Knight, 24, Arapahoe was arrested on a two day hold for Probation and Parole.

June 4

12:22 a.m. 500 block South Federal – Robert Willow, 42-year-old from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:46 a.m. – 700 block North 2nd West – A 13-year-old Riverton girl was cited for MUI with a BAC of .081.

4:31 a.m. 900 block South Federal – Morton Armajo, 62, Kinnear was inside a parked car with the engine running. He was in the driver’s seat and failed Field Sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and also charged with possession of marijuana.

5:32 p.m. 400 block North Federal – Corey Hill, 29, Riverton was arrested for destruction of property – breaking a $400 window, and Battery as a result of the flying glass injuring an occupant of the room.

6:00 p.m. 700 block East Main behind La Luna Restaurant – Brian Anderson, 41, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .195.

7:02 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln – Santee Moss, 31,Fort Washakie, was contacted and found to have an active Fremont County warrant and was taken into custody.

June 5

1:47 a.m. 400 block North 5th East – Officers contacted Andrea Scribner, 40, Riverton in the area and subsequently arrested her for Disturbance.