Riverton Police: Shoplifting Arrest; Battery and Warrant Arrests

Riverton Police Blotter 5/26 through 6/1/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 30-year-old male of St. Stephens was cited for Shoplifting at 1:35 p.m. from the 300 block of North Federal

Quinn Duran, 30, St. Stephens, arrested at 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of North Federal on a RPD warrant

Alex Eagle,33, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication in the 400 block of East Adams at 12:45 p.m. on the 26th.

Crystal Moss, 33, Riverton, arrested at 5:28 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street for Battery and on a RPD warrant

Janelle Bell, 26, Riverton, arrested at 5:28 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street for Battery and on a Fremont County warrant

Patrol calls;

A report is pending on an intoxicated person passed out next to a structure in the 200 block of East Main Street at 11:32 a.m. on the 26th

A report is pending on a family fight reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal Bouleard.

A REDDI report was called in at 6 p.m. from the 1200 block of West Main Street of an intoxicated person driving away with children in the vehicle.