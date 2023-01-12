Riverton Police Reports: Trespassers Arrested; Vehicle ran up on Street Snow Pile; Shoplifter Caught-Twice

Riverton Police Reports from 1/6/23 through 1/11/23

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 6

7:13 a.m. 1200 block East Webbwood – A caller said a light was on in a shed and no one lived there. An officer found that it was a heat lamp keeping a pump house warm.

11:09 a.m. 2000 block West Park – A deer was stuck in a fence at this location.

4:04 p.m. 500 block North Federal Blvd. – Tashina Birdshead, 41, Riverton arrested on three Riverton City Warrants

4:23 p.m. 1000 block East Jackson – A homeowner discovered two people passed out in her house. Corey Hill, 29, Riverton and Katera Jenkins, 41, Riverton were both arrested for trespass. Jenkins also had to Fremont County warrants for her arrest.

7:09 p.m. 2100 block North Federal Blvd. – Aloysius Piper, 55 yoa from Ethete was arrested for trespassing and served a trespass notice for the involved business.

7:28 p.m. 100 block North 3rd East – Marie Arthur, 47, Fort Washakie was arrested for trespassing and served a trespass notice for the location from which she was removed.

January 7

12:56 a.m. 2700 block Riverview Road – A chimney fire was reported and the occupants were working on putting it out.

3:48 p.m. 820 North First Street – Marcello Harris, 27, Riverton, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. He later submitted a breath sample which indicated a BAC of .253.

5:27 p.m. 600 block North Federal Blvd. – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication and Property destruction in regards to a $100 flower pot he had broken at the business.

January 8

11:26 a.m. 1600 block North Federal Blvd. – $160 worth of towels and sheets were stolen. A report was taken and there is a suspect.

11:34 a.m. 900 West Main Street – Video captured two males stealing money from a tip jar. A report is pending.

5:28 .m. 500 block East Pershing – A couple took a rug from the store and fled. A Vehicle was stopped nearby and the rug was recovered and returned to the store who did not want to prosecute but requested trespass notices be served on those involved which was done. One of the individuals, Aaron Edwards , 30, Arapahoe had a County warrant and he was arrested on that.

7:29 p.m. 1700 block North Federal Boulevard – Kyle Wallowingbull, 25, Ethete, was arrested for Public Intoxication. He also had a Riverton City warrant for failure to appear which was served.

11:11 p.m. 2100 West Sunset, SageWest Health Care – Harland Addison, 19,

Lander was under the influence and creating a disturbance at the hospital. He was arrested for public intoxication.

January 9

12:28 a.m. 800 block North Federal Blvd. –

One 16 year-old male and one 14 year-old male were cited for Minor in Possession by Consumption and another 16 year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession and Resisting Arrest. A customized 9 mm pistol was also recovered at the scene. January 10 7:39 a.m. East Pershing at North Federal Blvd. -A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse received extensive damage to it’s front end when it ran into and up onto a snow pile. There were no injuries. 7:58 a.m. 700 block West Pershing at North 8th West – A driver said a dark grey Chevy Silverado ran the stop sign in front of her and she had to swerve into the ditch/ snowbank to avoid a collision causing damage (leaking fluid) to her vehicle. The other vehicle never stopped. 9:38 a.m. 1200 West Main Street – Mathew Antelope, 40, Ethete was caught by store security attempting to steal $67.03 worth of T Bone steaks and was cited for that offense. 10:28 a.m. 1100 Block West Main Street – Shoplifting – Responding officer located a fellow in the immediate area matching the description and carrying a shoe box. When confronted, Mathew Antelope, 40, Ethete admitted to having stolen a new pair of Nike LeBron Witness 7 shoes valued at $110.76. Because he had just been cited for another shoplifting incident a short while earlier he was arrested and taken into custody for this one. 10:45 a.m. 1400 block West Park Avenue. – A female subject was sitting beside an apartment on a black bag. A 10-year-old girls said she did not want to go to school An officer took her to her nearby residence and left her with her mother. 12:01 p.m. 100 block North 6th East – Vehicle was stopped for expired registration and the driver was issued citations for Expired registration, No Valid Driver’s license and No proof of Insurance. The passengers were each cited for No Seat Belts and one of them, Mary Headley, 20, Riverton had a Fremont County warrant and she was arrested for that. 12:20 p.m . 900 block East Park – Road Rage – Officers located and interviewed both drivers and determined there was minor damage to the involved vehicles. It was determined that one of the drivers, Christopher Manznares, 47, Riverton had neither a Driver’s license or Insurance and he was cited for those violations and he also had a Fremont County warrant. 3:48 p.m. 816 North Federal Blvd. – Christopher Monroe, 38, Arapahoe was arrested on a Fremont County warrant. 8:50 p.m. 200 block South Federal at East Adams – A blue Highlander was stopped for expired registration and the driver, Orion Bell, 19, Ethete was found to have 2 Fremont County warrants for his arrest and his passenger, Leo Monroe, 32, Ethete had one Fremont county warrant – They were both arrested.

11:41 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – Jarred Klotz, 42, Lander, was contacted and found to have a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear and he was arrested.

January 11

7:12 a.m. 200 block North 12th East at East Park – A school bus vs a green passenger car collision was reported. Minor damage.

8:58 a.m. Riverton High School – Parking lot fender bender between School District 25 snow plow and a 1999 Ford Ranger pick up. No damage to plow and minor damage to PU truck bumper.

10:53 a.m. 800 block Rose Marie Drive – A vehicle ran through a fence. A report is pending.

11:23 a.m. 700 block West Jackson Avenue – – Victor Collins, 41, Riverton was arrested for Violation of a Protection Order and Interference for Resisting Arrest.

11:51 a.m. 600 West Main Street – Driver #2 was in her vehicle parked on Main street when Reginald Trosper, 29, Ethete drove by, sideswiped her vehicle and kept going. She followed him to the Smith’s parking lot and called police. Trosper exhibited signs of intoxication and, after failing the offered field sobriety tests, was arrested for DWUI.

1:14 p.m. 1186 West Main Street – Amber Tutton, 41, Riverton was arrested for shoplifting.

3:12 p.m. North 8th West at West Park Avenue – A 2014 Dodge van was stopped for stop sign and a 2022 Toyota passenger car slid on the ice and struck it from the rear.

8:01 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A ,43-year-old lady was issued a trespass notice and left on the request of officers. Another individual, Mychal Goggles 29, Riverton, had already been issued a trespass notice on a prior occasion and so he was arrested for trespassing.

11:10 p.m. 3000 Block College Hill Drive – – Rainelle Jenkins, 20, Riverton was arrested on a county warrant.

January 12

12:40 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe had been issued a trespass notice for the involved business a short while earlier and so she was arrested for trespassing.