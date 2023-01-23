Riverton Police Report: Parts cut off of a parked vehicle; One Impaired Driver caught; Shoes stolen from store

The Riverton Police Blotter from 1/20/23 to 1/23/23 at 0700 hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 20

7:58 a.m. Apache Avenue – A wallet with SS card and papers was stolen from an unlocked vehicle – Report taken

8:55 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A caller wanted a subject removed from their business. An Officer contacted a 70-year-old male who had not been drinking and was not causing a disturbance – When advised of this the business manager decided to let him stay on the premises.

10:34 a.m. 1200 West Main – A woman filed a harassment complaint against a co worker. A report is pending

11:03 a.m. 400 block South Third East – A tenant was upset because there was no water in the apartment – When officers arrived she decided to go back inside.

11:33 a.m. 400 block East Main Street – – A Catalytic Converter and a four-foot section of exhaust pipe were cut from the vehicle sometime overnight – Replacement estimated at $700. A report was taken.

1:09 p.m. 1600 block North Federal – The owner of two dogs advised when reported: about proper shelter and licensing requirements.

7:18 p.m. 2001 West Sunset – A fight was reported at Riverton High School. A report is pending.

9:13 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Officers contacted the driver of a silver Ford Escape who was continuously blowing the vehicle’s horn. The driver was identified as Alejandro Chavez, 19, Lander who showed signs of intoxication and failed the field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI.

10:32 p.m. 900 block East Washingtonton Avenue – William Ghostbear, 46 yoa from Riverton was arrested for domestic battery for punching a female in the mouth.

January 21

8:19 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – a routine check for wants on those in a suspiciously reported car revealed that there were two Fremont county arrest warrants for Patricia C’Bearing, 25, Riverton and she was taken into custody.

11:01 a.m. 1100 block West Main Street – $131 worth of shoes were stolen and there is a positive ID on the van the suspects were driving – Investigation continues

2:52 a.m. 100 block South Federal – An individual has overstayed their rent. A report is pending.

January 22

9:10 a.m. 400 block South Third East – – Clayton Bell, 31, Ethete was contacted and found to have a Riverton City warrant and was arrested.

2:51 p.m. 200 block South Third East, alleyway – A red Volkswagen passenger car was struck by a Dodge truck. The truck was found parked with three passengers inside – one of them, Altan Quiver, 24, Riverton, had a Riverton warrant and was taken into custody. The 27 year-old driver of the truck, who had walked off prior to officer’s arrival, has been identified and citations for leaving the scene, no insurance and expired registration have been prepared to be served on him when next contact is made. Collision incurred minor damage to one vehicle with no injuries.