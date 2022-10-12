Riverton Police: Potential Arson at Church Under Investigation; Domestic Abuse Arrest; Theft Under Investigation

Riverton Police Blotter 10/11/22 to 0700 on 10/12/22

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Dena Smith, 54, Riverton, was cited and released for possession of marijuana at 11:59 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Main

A female juvenile, age 16, allegedly showed up at Injury Prevention Resources Intoxicated, and then left. The girl was located in the area by officers and returned to Injury Prevention Resources.

A 23-year-old male was contacted by officers at 5:38 p.m. in the 700 block of North Federal and was issued a no trespass notice for the business.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Broadway at 10:31 p.m. on a Domestic Abuse complaint. Officers interviewed people on scene and reviewed security video footage and ended up arresting Benjamin Runningshield, 42, Arapahoe for punching and head butting a 29-year-old female in the face. In addition to the Domestic Battery charge he was also charged with Interference.

Patrol Calls:

At 9:48 a.m. police received a call from St. Margaret’s Catholic Church indicating the candles in the church were lit on fire with a paper which was then laid on the altar. A vase was broken outside. Officers will be reviewing possible video footage on this for more information.

A 14-year-old Juvenile male of Riverton jumped out of a van at 8:02 pm. in the 800 block of North Federal and took off. Boy was signed on as a runaway and entered into NCIC.

A report is pending in a case where a 10-year-old child was taken to the Emergency Room. The child claimed he was kicked in the ribs at school.

A theft from a business in the 300 block of South Federal was reported at 5:54 a.m. on the 12th. A window was broken and items were missing from the store, according to a preliminary report.