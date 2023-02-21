Riverton Police: Police Chased Down Three Juveniles who broke into vehicle, took a firearm

Riverton Police Report from 0700 hours on 2/20/23 to 0700 hours on 2/21/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 20

12:22 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A business reported a theft of $47.44 worth of liquor, has video. Police reviewed the video and were able to make a positive identification of a 27-year-old Riverton woman. A citation for shoplifting was written to be served on her.

12:34 p.m. 300 Antelope Driver – A caller requested an office to check two vehicles whose owner is deceased for drugs. An officer located two zip lock bags containing what appeared to be Sybicilin mushrooms which were taken into custody to be destroyed.

2:21 p.m. 700 block East Lincoln – A caller said a Jeep was stuck in the snow along a fence. The subject eventually freed themselves from the snow bank and went home. The driver of the Jeep was contacted and identified as Marland Underwood, 44, Riverton. He was found to be intoxicated and a was arrested for DWUI. At the station he provided a breath sample which indicated a BAC of .305.

7:20 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A subject was growling at another subject in the alley and would not leave. Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ehtete, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

9:01 p.m. 1400 block West Park – Jocelyn White, 41, Riverton, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

10:00 p.m. Crow Avenue – A report is pending on a caller who said the house was full of smoke. Everyone was evacuated from the home.

1000 block East Park at North 12th East – A caller said a group of juveniles had broken into a car and fled. Officers located and chased down 3 juveniles in the area and recovered a Colt .22 pistol which they admitted to having stolen from a vehicle. A 16 yoa Riverton boy was charged with Curfew and felony theft and a 17 yoa Riverton boy and 16 yoa Riverton girl were each charged with curfew violations. Investigation continues.