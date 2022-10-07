Riverton Police: Phony ID resulted in Arrest; Juvenile Girl reported missing; Sexual Assault Reported

The Riverton Police Report from 10/6/22 through 0700 hours on 10/7/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

An officer responding to a call in the 2000 block of North Federal located Rudy Norse, 54, a Riverton transient stumbling around in the area and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .300.

A victim’s injuries (Split lip) did not coincide with her account of being hit twice in the head with a pipe by 35-year-old female suspect but follow-up on the possible aggravated assault will still move forward. The victim gave officers a phony name and when her true identity was discovered it was learned that she had a felony arrest warrant out of Colorado. Irene Sunrhodes, 35 yoa from Aurora Colorado was arrested at 7:28 p.m. in the 100 block of South Federal.

Patrol Calls:

A 13-year-old female runaway was later located by mother at a location in town and after an officer spoke with her she agreed to go see her probation officer. The mother allegedly caught the girl skipping school. The report came in on the 6th at 12:34 p.m.

A report is pending on a controlled substance call to Riverton High School that was originally reported as a tobacco problem at 1:26 p.m.

A 15-year-old Riverton girl has been missing since Monday – Her Grandmother said she did not think the girl was in any immediate danger and gave several locations around town where she might be. A runaway report was taken and follow up initiated.

An investigation has been initiated on a report of a sexual assault that was made at 4:20 p.m. on the 6th.

A female juvenile had valid concerns about the safety of her environment at 5:17 p.m. and was taken into protective custody from an address in the Wind River Estates.

Officers on patrol at 6:57 p.m. found the front door to business in the 600 block of Main Street unlocked. Officers cleared the building and secured the door.

An orange colored 2017 Hyundai was recovered after it was reported the vehicle had been parked at a gas pump for several hour. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado.

A young lady had come from out of state and moved in with a fellow in Riverton in the 400 block of North 8th West and according to a police report, things had gone downhill from there. Officers assisted her in retrieving her belongings and then gave her a ride to a local motel for the night so that she could go back home the next day. The report came in a 8:22 p.m.