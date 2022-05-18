Riverton Police: One arrest; Shoplifting;

Riverton Police Blotter reported at 7 a.m. on May 17th

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Lucas Sanchez, 41, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:00 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street East

Patrol Calls:

Police were called on the 16th to the 500 block of North 16th Street East at 7:59 a.m. on a report of property stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The theft reportedly occurred between 4 and 7:30 a.m.

A vehicle in the 300 block of South 1st Street was struck overnight by a hit and run driver. Damage was along the length of the drivers side. A report was taken.

Police were called on two individuals who attempted to steal energy drinks in the 1600 block of West Main Street. The suspects were a male and a femal, both caucasian. A report is pending.

A two-vehicle collision between a Chevy and a Toyota was reported at 11:37 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal. A report is pending.

A report is pending on an individual caught on video dumping construction debris into dumpsters at the Rendezvous School at 11:49 a.m. in the 300 bl ock of North 4th Street West.

A burglary at a residence in the 500 block of East Park was reported at 1:57 p.m. A number of items were taken. A report is pending.

An alleged military issue cellular phone was reported stolen from the 1000 block of East Main Street at 5:18 p.m. A report is pending.