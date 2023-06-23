Riverton Police: Numerous Public Intoxication Arrests, One DUI

The Riverton Police Blotter

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 19

8:55 a.m. Arapahoe Drive – Shado Blackburn, 27, Ethete was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .269. and he also had a Riverton City warrant for Failure to Pay Fines.

2:17 p.m. South Smith Road Baseball Fields – A report was received of kids who were playing with the Public Address System at the ball fields. They were contacted and warned not to play with the PA.

6:27 p.m. Cherokee Avenue – Several area resident reporting hear a gunshot. Officers talked with a number of area residents who had all heard the shot and several had seen the vehicle w/four occupants speed away. Suspect(s) were Gone On Arrival and a report was taken.

7:18 p.m. 1300 block West Park – Rain Chippewa, 42, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .148 and Assault and battery for having hit a 59-year-old female in the head several times and then grabbing her arms.

9:01 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A report was taken on a 15-year-old female runaway.

June 20

2:18 a.m. 600 block West Main – Sia Brewer, 24, Riverton was stopped for speeding and crossing over the fog line several times and she was subsequently arrested for DWUI.

1:39 p.m. 1330 West Park – Aloysius Piper, 55-year-old from Ethete had been issued a trespass notice for that location on a prior occasion and so he was cited for Trespassing this time and escorted off of the property.

2:55 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Officers contacted Deni Antelope, 45, Riverton who gave a number of different accounts of how she had been injured. After being medically cleared at the hospital she was arrested for Public Intoxication.

7:41p.m. 800 block West Main, in Alley – A 25-year-old male was extricated from a dumpster and moved along.

11:49 a.m. 1900 block North Federal – Dustin Bigmedicine, 42, Riverton refused to get on the ground when ordered to do so by officers as the original call had reported him to be armed. He was then forcibly taken to the ground and searched with no gun being found. Mister Bigmedicine was arrested for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest