Riverton Police: Man Resisted Arrest, Kicked Officers and Barrier inside Patrol Vehicle;

The Riverton Police report received on May 10, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

May 9

9:56 a.m. Sioux Avenue – Someone apparently entered a home while the reporting party was asleep between mid-night and nine am and took the play station. Nothing else was missing or disturbed. A report was taken.

10:42 a.m. 200 block East Main Street – A man backed his white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado into a raised brick flowerbed located on the edge of the parking area.

1:20 p.m. 816 North Federal, Municipal Court – Dawn Bell, 42, Riverton, was served a promise to appear warrant while in city court.

2:41 p.m. 816 North Federal, Municipal Court – While serving Ariel C’Bearing, 21, Riverton with a Riverton Municipal warrant officers learned that she also had three Fremont County warrants for failure to appear and she was taken into custody.

5:07 p.m. Riverton area – A complaint was received that someone was opening up accounts at various businesses in her and her husband’s names. . A report is pending.

5:50 p.m. 600 block Edith Street – A three year old boy had escaped through his nearby bedroom window and was re-united with his father.

6:55 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Alfred Willow, 40, Ethete was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation.

7:19 p.m. 900 block East Pershing – Quade Friday, 19, Riverton was arrested for MUI. According to a police report, when Friday was initially arrested he ran from officers and when caught he cursed the arresting officer using many racial epithets, spit at them, attempted to kick the divider out in the police car, kicked one of the officers in the leg and another officer was kicked on the right side of her face. He was then also charged with resisting and battery.

7:50 p.m. 1000 block East Pershing – Lucinda Wallowingbull, 30 , Riverton was found to be too intoxicated to care for herself and was arrested for Public Intoxication.

8:23 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Chauncey Friday, 56, Ethete was arrested for Trespassing.

May 10

12:37 a.m. 300 block North Federal – Charlo Yellowfox, 35, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.