Riverton Police Lifesaver Awards Presented Tuesday Night

Interim Police Chief Wesley Romero presented three sets of Lifesaver Awards to RPD Officers at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting. Receiving the honors were:

• Officers Milovich, Foose, Tadwell and Zimmerman. On September 13, 2022 the officers responded to a call of a woman not breathing and cold to the touch. Upon arrival, officers noted the woman’s body was warm so they initiated CPR for 11 minutes, taking turns, until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Chief Romero said the woman fully recovered thanks to the quick action of the officers.

• Sgt. Steven Sullivan and Officers Wesley Barry and Brandon Brookover. On May 24, 2019, officers responded to a call of a man trapped in a canal. The man was pinned against a canal safety grate in cold swift water. The man was in shock. It took the combined efforts of the three RPD officers to get the man off of the grate and to safety.

• Officer Jonathan “Jack” Johnson. On November 21, 2022, Johnson responded to a medical assistance call where a male was having an apparent cardiac arrest. Johnson determined the man had an opioid overdose and administered NARCAN to the person, after which the subject awoke. His life was saved.

Mayor Tim Hancock thanked the officers, and the entire Riverton Police Department for their service to the community. “You spend many hours on what some people consider a thankless job. I hope this can make up for that perception. You do really good work. It is appreciated. You are an important part of what makes Riverton great,” he said.