Riverton Police: Identity Theft Results in Thousands Stolen; Drunk Driver caught

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/23/22 to 0700 hours on 6/24/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Morgan Bell, 32, Riverton, arrested at 9:53 a.m. in the 500 block of North Second East and East Pershing for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI_

Brian SunRhodes, 37, Fort Washakie, arrested at 5:27 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing and North 7th Street East for Public Intoxication.

Alysious SittingEagle, 37, Riverton arrested at 8:18 p.m. at Riverton City Park for Public Intoxication and a RPD Warrant

Rosario Lopez, 19, Riverton, arrested at 9:19 p.m. in the 200 block of North Federal Boulevard on a Fremont County Warrant

Martin Harris, 57, Fort Washakie, arrested at 9:54 p.m. for Public Intoxication in the 500 block of East Pershing

Patrol Calls:

An ambulance was requested for a man who was assaulted by two other men at 8:20 a.m. at an address on Webbwood Road. A police report is pending.

A resident in the 400 block of North Pointe Drive in Riverton reported her identity had been stolen and the thief bought $2,800 in Target Cash Card. A report is pending.

A police report indicated stolen items were turned in at an address in the 1700 block of North Federal at 12:31 p.m.

A window was reported broken by unknown means at an address in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive at 2:39 p.m.

A theft of prints in the 600 block of Edith Street is being investigated. The call came in at 2:44 p.m.

Two drivers where were in a fender bender went to the counter at the RPD to report the incident, which was logged in at 3:20 p.m.

Police received a report of a Domestic Violence victim at the Emergency Room from an incident in the 1300 block of South Federal at 5:53 p.m.

A two vehicle crash between a white truck and a white Cadillac was reported at 9:19 p.m. in the 200 block of North Federal (also see Lopez arrest above)