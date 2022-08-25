Riverton Police: Homicide discovered at Fire Call; Woman Failed to Convince Police she had Pain Medication Stolen

Riverton Police Blotter 8/24/22 to 0700 hours on 8/25/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Thaddeus Kornder, 50, Riverton was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 9:45 a.m. at the RPD

Dawn Oldman, 38, Riverton, was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 11:25 a.m. at the RPD

Jason Quiver, 40, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:01 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard

An argument was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Adams at the Wind River Estates between family members, one of whom was Braydon Duran, 23, Riverton, who had been drinking (BA + .199). Routine checks for wants and warrants was run and Braydon had an active RPD warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

A 17-year-old male from Riverton was arrested for Minor In Possession of alcohol at 9 p.m. at a residence on Eagle Drive. The Juvenile had a blood alcohol level of 0.157. (0.08 is the legal limit for intoxication)

Richard Bertran, 38, Riverton was pulled over for not having license plates at 3:22 a.m. in the 700 block of East Park at North Federal and was subsequently arrested on a Fremont County warrant

An 18-year-old female was taken into custody after a reported stabbing was called in at 6:14 a.m. on the 25th in the 800 block of East Adams. The case was still developing and no further information was available.

Patrol Calls:

A vehicle parked in the 500 block of East Jefferson was broken into overnight on the 24th and a HP Crome Book laptop computer was stolen. The theft was reported at 7:30 a.m.

A “cold” shoplifting, meaning a report that is not current, was called in about a shoplifting in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance video, which will be reviewed to determine a suspect.

A vacant garage in the 800 block of East Jackson was entered, but nothing appeared to be missing. A report was taken.

A report is pending on a shoplifting of a bottle of alcohol from the 600 block of North Federal reported at 12:48 p.m.

A report of a white bird in distress in the 500 block of East Main Street was called in at 1:09 pm.

A woman called police to report she found a recording device in a spa in the 800 block of Forest Drive. Upon investigation, Officers determined the devices were old MP3 players.

A 37-year-old female called police at 2:26 p.m.to report her car had been broken into while she was in the store and her pain medication stolen. She further advised that she now needed a police report so that she could re-new her prescription. Officers reviewed security tapes which had covered the lady’s car for the entire time she was in the store and no one entered the vehicle. She was advised of this.

A resident on Blackfoot Avenue reported at 3:55 p.m. that windows in his mobile home had bee shot out. A report was taken.

At 4:07 p.m. the Riverton 911 Dispatch Center was advised of smoke coming from under the front door and a fire alarm going off in the 400 block of North 7th East and an ambulance was requested for an unconscious subject at that address. This developed into a homicide investigation, according to Police Chief Eric Murphy (see separate post in Latest News). Later in the evening, at 12:57 a.m., another RPD report indicated a collection of possible evidence from the scene.