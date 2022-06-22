Riverton Police: Fraud costs business $4K; Fireworks reported; Runaway Patient Returned

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/21/22 to 0700 6/22/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests in this 24-Hour period

Patrol Calls:

A fraud in the amount of $4,000 was reported at 8:56 a.m. from a business in the 800 block of North Federal. According to a police report, an employee was scammed into manipulating the cash register which resulted in the loss. Police are investigating. A report is pending.

A 41-year-old Riverton man who was passed out in a parking lot in the 1900 block of North Federal was trespassed from the business there and moved along.

A vandalism at Riverton City Park was reported where a subject had been “coloring” all over trash receptacles there.

A bicycle in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive was reported stolen at 2:44 p.m. A report is pending.

In the 400 block of Pinnacle Drive, a minor fender-bender was reported at 5:53 p.m. between two vehicles. Damage was minor.

Police reported a white Ford pickup involved in the above fender-bender was found abandoned at the Babe Ruth Baseball field at 7:21 p.m.

A report of a family fight is pending. The report, at 7:16 p.m. came in from the 300 block of Spire Drive.

SageWest Riverton Hospital reported a patient ran away from the facility, but, before police responded, the patient returned.

Fireworks being set off in the 600 block of Edith Street were reported at 11:27 p.m. Police were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.

Neighbors allegedly screaming at each other and numerous kids crying was reported at 12:21 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal. The subjects were unable to be contacted, according to a police report.

A report is pending on a pair of allegedly intoxicated individuals having an argument at 5:17 a.m. in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive