Riverton Police: Fight involved tables and chairs as weapons

The Riverton Police Daily Report from 3/28/23 at o700 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

March 27

8:20 a.m. 500 block West Main – A two vehicle collision was reported with over $1,000 damage. A state report was taken.

9:28 a.m. 300 block North Federal – A cold vehicle vs pole crash was reported that occurred on March 15.

10:43 a.m. 300 East Main – A crash between a Ford Explorer and a Post Office Delivery Vehicle resulted in a rear view mirror on the Ford was broken.

2:12 p.m. 1733 North Federal – A cold shoplifting incident at Walmart from January 29 was reported.

2:14 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A woman reported an unauthorized person was using her debit card. A report is pending.

3:23 p.m. 400 block North 4th Street West – A report was received of a door kicked in and a storage unit broken into with a $100 Xboy stolen.

5:53 p.m. 1700 block Ashley Avenue – A caller said they had been asked to walk an intoxicated female home and now they are stuck with her. Officers contacted Javonn Lynch, 32, Riverton and took her into custody when it was found she had a Fremont County warrant for her arrest.

7:14 p.m. 1000 block Moose Drive – A resident said two juvenile females were messing around his residence and he chased them off. A report is pending.

8:03 p.m. 300 North Federal – A cold shoplifting incident from last week where $12 of candy were taken was reported.

8:57 p.m.m 100 block South Broadway – Four or Five people were involved in a fight in which tables and chairs were used as weapons. A report is pending.

9:25 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A woman said she was threatened on the street but said she did not feel safe. A report was taken and the 39-year-old woman was given a courtesy ride to a shelter.