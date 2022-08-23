Riverton Police: Fight Arrests; Ceiling Fire; Fraud Reported; Baggie of Marijuana Found

RPD Blotter through 8/19/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

While investigating a fight call at 1:02 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on the 18th, one of those involved, Veronica Spotted Elk, 40 years of age from Ethete, was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Teree Marsh, 42, Riverton, arrested at 2:21 p.m. on the 18th in the 1700 block of North Federal on a Fremont County Warrant.

Chistopher Monroe, 38, from Arapahoe, was cited for battery at 3:39 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal for striking a 37 year-old-female and after having signed a promise to appear was released.

While investigating a report of an intoxicated person in the 500 block of East Pershing, one subject was trespassed from the store and another, Keina Duran, 36 years of age from Riverton was found to have an RPD warrant for failure to pay and was arrested.

An altercation was reported at 8:28 p.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway on the 18th. The fight itself was apparently mostly verbal. A routine check for warrants revealed that one of those involved, Jessica SunRhodes, 40, Arapahoe, had an active Fremont County and Riverton warrants and she was arrested for that.

Richard Lonebear, 51, Billings was arrested for Public Intoxication with a blood alcohol of .245 at 8:58 p.m. in the 100 block of South 9th St. West.

– Christopher Monroe, 38, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace with a blood alcohol level of.199 and Skye Willow, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a blood alcohol level of .202. Susie Yellowbear, 19, Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession with a blood alcohol level of .159 and a 17 year old female from Arapahoe with a blood alcohol level of .056 was cited for Minor in possession of alcohol. The latter referenced females were given a ride to a friend’s house by officers.

Myron Perry, 35, Crowheart, was served a City Warrant at 11:19 .m at the RPD on the 17th.

Morgan Hayben, 21, Riverton, arrested for violating terms of his probation at 12:26 pm. in the 400 block of West Adams on the 17th.

Dudley C’Bearing, 36, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing.

Patrol Calls:

A fire in a swamp cooler in the ceiling of a building in the 100 block of South 6th Street East reported at 10:23 a.m. on the 18th was estinguished by on site employees with a fire extinguisher.

The McDonald’s restaurant at 813 North Federal Boulevard reported an unresponsive male at one of their tables at 3:11 p.m. An ambulance was summoned who transported the man to the hospital.

Several subjects were playing ball at the North Smith Road Softball Fields at 8:26 p.m. and were advised that they could not turn the lights on without permission and were moved along.

A 65-year-old mental subject was off his meds and was reportedly taking off his clothes at 2:06 a.m. at an address on College Hill Drive. An Officer escorted him back to his apartment and stood by while he took his meds. Subject then went to bed.

A report is pending on a reported fraud from the 1800 block of North Federal. A police report indicated a subject tried to use his credit card at a business, but the machine was not working. He is now reporting other charges on his card.

A resident on Navajo Avenue called at 12:36 p.m. to report someone driving by shot at his home and he found three bullet holes in his house. A report is pending

A car dealership employee reported three dealer/demo license plates may have blown out of her truck between Riverton and Dubois. The report was made at 4:15 p.m. from the 4400 block of Airport Road.

A 37-year-old male had gone into the Women’s restroom at Smith’s Food and Drug by mistake at 8:17 p.m. on the 17th. No action was taken.

A police report said “Somebody carelessly dropped a ziplock bag containing a small amount of marijuana in the parking lot. It was booked in to evidence to be destroyed later.” The call came in at 11:45 p.m. from the 500 block of East Pershing.

A 51-year-old male who was passed out in the 800 block of East Fremont, in the roadway, was transported to the hospital at 12:40 a.m. on the 18th.