Riverton Police: Eight Arrested for Public Intoxication; RHS Student caught with Marijuana; Shoplifters Caught

Riverton Police Report from 0700 hours on 4/26/23 to 4/28/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

April 26

10:54 a.m. 816 North Federal – A warrant and citation served on Jessica Redman, 43, Riverton.

11:29 a.m. 816 North Federal – Warrants were served on Toby Alonzo, Joeli Crazythunder, Loni Warren, and Eugene Ridgley in City Court

11:45 500 block East Park – A reportedly intoxicated man looked like he had been assaulted. The 56-year-old man was moved along.

2:18 p.m. 130 East Jackson at North 2nd Street – A 42-year-old man laying in the grass was awakened and moved along.

4:43 p.m. 800 block North 16th Street East – A property damage vehicle crash was reported when a Chevy van was struck by a neighbor’s vehicle.

5:32 p.m. Pure Gas and Redwood Drive – Steven Amos, 51, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .454.

6:07 p.m. 400 block North Federal – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .293.

6:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Zipporah Anderle, 25, Riverton was contacted and failed field sobriety tests. She was arrested for DWUI and a breath test given later at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .202.

7:22 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication. He had a cut on his head and officers took him to the hospital for medical clearance. While there he created a disturbance in the waiting room by cussing and threatening officers and other people, including nearby children. He also continually spit at people. Because of that he was also charged with Disturbing the Peace and Interference.

7:42 p.m. 1200 West Main – An alleged shoplifting was called in. Officers contacted those involved and found no stolen items in their possession. All three were trespassed from the involved business and one of them, Lucille Fox, 44, Riverton had a Riverton city warrant and she was arrested.

8:18 p.m. 600 block South Federal – Virgil Behan, 58, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .255. He also had a Riverton City warrant.

9:04 p.m. 800 West Park Avenue – Arron C’Hair, 45, Ethete was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant.

9:18 p.m. 500 block East Jackson – Air Pods were stolen and the victim said they were at this location. A report was taken. The Air Pods are still missing.

10:07 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Males were fighting in a detention cell. Officers broke up the fight and Virgil Behan, 58, Riverton and Arron C’Hair, 45, Ethete were each cited for fighting.

April 27

1:12 a.m. Navaho Avenue – A woman requested Police check her home as she thought someone had broken in. A report is pending.

8:50 a.m. 500 East Park – A caller reported a man needed a courtesy ride and assistance. A report is pending.

8:52 a.m. 700 North Federal – A shoplifting was reported. A 50-year-old male and 45-year-old male were located nearby and cited for shoplifting. A $79.99 box of Rifle ammunition and a $49.99 set of re-loading dies were returned to the store.

9:05a.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A female high school student was cited for possession of marijuana.

9:58 a.m. 1300 East Sunset – The owner of a dog at large was contacted.

11:15 700 block North 2nd Street East – Isaac Spoonhunter, 40, Ethete was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

11:44 a.m . 1100 block West Park – Charles Potter, 36, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .341.

11:49 a.m. 100 block South 3rd Street East – A vehicle backed into another, minor damage.

12:51 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 39-year-old male sleeping next to a building was awakened and moved along.

1:11 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A female subject who was refusing to leave a business was given a courtesy ride to Wind River Cares Clinic.

1:25 p.m. Elk Drive at North Broadway – High winds brought down a power line and it was sparking on the street. A report is pending. Rocky Mountain Power responded

3:35 p.m. 200 North Federal – A male riding a bit slammed into the side of a vehicle, got up and rode away. Police were unable to locate the bicyclist.

700 North Federal – Shoplifting. Officers located Tana Papse, 49, Fort Washakie hiding under a bush several blocks away. Subsequent investigation found her to be in possession of $226 worth of clothing which she had shoplifted from the involved business and she was arrested.

4:47 p.m. 1400 block East Fremont Avenue – High winds knocked down power lines. Rocky Mountain Power responded.

5:17 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 2011 Chevy Silverado backed into a Buick while waiting in line at a liquor drive-up window. Very minor damage

9:27 p.m. 200 block South Federal – A caller said a man was passed out next to a building. The 45-year-old male was awakened and moved along

10:46 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – Johnathon Quiver, 27, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .293.

11:36 p.m. – 300 block North Federal – Shyleen Twobulls, 34, Riverton was arrested on three Riverton City warrants.

April 28

5:08 a.m. 700 block North Hill Street – Trinity Wagon, 22, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.