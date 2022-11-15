Riverton Police: Domestic Assault Reports; Fentanyl arrest; Juvenile Accused of $3K Theft; RHS Staffer Assaulted; Car Jacking

Riverton Police Report11/9/22 to 0700 hours 11/14/22

Riverton Police Report11/9/22 to 0700 hours 11/14/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 9

11:44 a.m. 800 block West Park Avenue – Anthony Armajo, 28, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery for reportedly pushing his 22-year-old girlfriend down a flight of stairs and interference for resisting arrest.

1:33 p.m. – 1400 block West Main Street. Police were notified of a potential embezzlement totaling about $1,500 at this time. A report is pending.

2:59 p.m. – 400 block West Adams. Michael Griebel, 52, Kinnear was arrested on a hold for Probation and Parole.

7:37 p.m. – 1500 East Monroe Avenue. Charles Brown, 26, Arapahoe was located and arrested on a Contempt of Court warrant.

8:31 p.m. – Eastview Drive. Breathing problem. Officers arrived prior to EMS and performed CPR and used an AED to no avail. A 71-year-old female with medical issues was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

November 10

1:47 a.m. – 3000 block College Hill Drive. Domestic Dispute. The dispute was over when officers arrived but Miklo Oldman, 24, Riverton was found to have a Riverton warrant for his arrest along with multiple citations to be served and he was taken into custody.

3:46 a.m. – East Sunset and Elk Drive. Two vehicle crash. Sasha Condon, 25, Riverton, was taken into custody for Child Endangering with several other charges pending.

4:22 a.m. – 501 East Main, Post Office. Allen Whiteplume, 37, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

7:41 a.m. City Limits, Riverton. Robert Cornelio 27, Gillette and Mikayla Plush 24, Gillette were arrested after officers responded to reported suspicious activity at a local motel. Cornelio was charged with felony possession of Fentanyl: 297 .1 gram pills, and Plush was charged with possession.

7:41 a.m. – 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A 15-year-old Arapahoe area boy was charged with possession of marijuana and MIP at the high school.

12:31 p.m. – Riverton area – Report pending at RHS in regards to a 54-year-old female staff member who was assaulted by a 14-year-old Riverton girl. Staff member’s injuries were minor.

There was no report submitted for 11/10, but a review of arrests revealed the following:

— Riverton area – Gary Moon, 42, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication

— Riverton area – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was cited for stealing approximately $3,000 over a period of time from his employer at a local business.

— Riverton area – Dominic Oldman, 26, Ethete was arrested on a warrant.

— Riverton area – Christopher Manzanares, 64, Riverton was arrested on civil bench warrant.

November 11

12:48 p.m. – Riverton High School. A 15-year-old boy from the Arapahoe area was found to be in possession of a THC vaping device at the High School and was cited for possession.

1:37 p.m. – Riverton High School. A 14-year-old Riverton boy was cited for property destruction after punching a hole in a wall.

November 12

6:55 a.m. 600 Block North Hill Street. According to a RPD report, there was a chaotic situation involving a number of people who had all been drinking escalated into a fight during which two individuals were stabbed with a small knife (Non-life threatening injuries) Brandon Manzanares, 40, Riverton was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

7:01 p.m. at Walmart – Police reported a call Involved threats and the possible brandishing of a knife. Thee is a suspect identified. A report is pending.

11:13 p.m. Warrant Arrest. – Man called to say people are trying to jump him. The alleged assailants were gone when officers arrived but Patrick Duran, 33, Riverton had a City warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

November 13

8:47 a.m. 203 North Federal Boulevard – The reporting party said he picked up three suspects south of town as he thought they were carrying a baby out in the cold. It turned out they were actually carrying a small dog. Once in town when he tried to drop them off at a local convenience store but a female grabbed the keys out of the ignition and went to the driver’s door and opened it. The victim felt threatened and got out of his vehicle which is described as a silver 2006 Honda Element Wyoming plate 10-38444. The female and her companions then drove off and the vehicle is listed as stolen. A 37-year-old female from Ethete has been listed in this case as a suspect and the car has not yet been recovered.

10:33 a.m. 1604 West Main – Two 14-year-old Riverton girls have been identified and citations for shoplifting $21 of merchandise will be served on them when contacted.

2:37 p.m 201 South Federal – Two juveniles fled to a store south of City Park to report they were being harassed by a man in City Park. Police responded an a 32-year-old male was contacted and told to leave the kids alone in the skatepark.

3:38 p.m. Domestic Abuse. A woman was dropped off at work who reported she had been assaulted by the father of her kids. ,A former boyfriend, 32, Riverton, has been identified and paperwork will be forwarded to the county attorney for further action and a citation for domestic abuse has been prepared.

4:26 p.m. – 600 block East Roosevelt. Jerome Ridgely, 23, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing.

9:44 p.m. Fight in a motel room. Officers contacted those involved and Youngchief Lonebear, 36, Riverton and Brittany Spoonhunter, 34, Saint Stevens were both found to have county warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody.

9:54 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – A friend called police to report that a boy had taken two bottles of pills. A suicide note was located and the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital. There were four other children in the residence and the house was filthy with animal feces and urine throughout, garbage and trash and no food except for that which was rotting on the floor. The mother, who had not come to see what was going on said the television had been too loud and she had been unaware of anything unusual in the residence. The children aged 10, 8, 7 and 6 were turned over to social services and the mother, Angeline Vargas, 47, Riverton was arrested for child endangering.

10:23 p.m. 400 block East Madison. A woman reported there was a man on her back deck. – Brian SunRhodes, 38, Fort Washakie, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

November 14

3:04 a.m. Sexual Assault. A report is pending on this report that allegedly occurred in the Gardens North Subdivision north of Riverton.

12:24 pm. 1700 block North Federal. Aaron C’Hair, 45, Ethete was arrested for public intoxication

4:21 p.m. Simple Assault, 100 block North Third East. -A 37-year-old male said he had been assaulted by his wife and had a number of injuries to support his claim. Investigation continues.

8:02 p.m. 223 West Adams. Amy King, 44, Riverton was arrested for Probation & Parole with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Level) of .177.