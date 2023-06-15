Riverton Police: Dog bit someone mowing a lawn; Man threw Chair at Woman

The Riverton Police Report received 6/15/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

7:03 a.m. 1400 block East Monroe – A female from a vehicle crash earlier that morning was assisted by EMS

9:45 a.m. 700 block Wolf Creek – Danny Romero, 65, Riverton, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

11:46 a.m. 200 North Federal – A rear end collision was reported at a stop sign. Minor damage to both vehicles.

12:00 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Martin Harris, 58, Riverton was arrested for indecent exposure after he was observed defecating in the parking lot of a local business.

12:42 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – A dog bit a person mowing a lawn. The bite to the person’s calf broke the skin. The dog had not been vaccinated and will be quarantined.

1:02 p.m. 1100 block West Main – A shoplifting was reported. Officers located the vehicle involved and recovered the stolen shoes which were valued at $64. Leandra James, 21, Riverton was cited for shoplifting and both she and the driver of the car were issued trespass notices for the involved business.

1:09 p.m. 200 block East Lincoln Ave. – An electric chain saw valued at $160 was taken from a shed sometime overnight. A report was taken.

1:49 p.m. 1000 block Pioneer Avenue – A blue 2001 Ford F-150 pick up truck had been left unlocked and it was rummaged through during the night. A report was taken.

7:36 p.m. Riverton City Park – A report was received of an injured bat. The bat, however, flew off prior to arrival.

7:44 p.m. Jeremy Merta, 45, Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested.

7:47 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – A female called police to report the person who she has a protection order on called her from the Fremont County Detention Center. She did not take the call.

9:56 p.m. Navaho Ave. – A report was taken and a citation has been prepared to be served for Battery on a 30-year-old male suspect who had thrown a chair and hit the victim in the face injuring her.