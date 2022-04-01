Riverton Police Department reports from 3/30/22 to 7 a.m. on 3/31/22

Arrests/Citations: All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 22-year-old male from Ethete was taken into custody by the BIA Wind River Police Department following a crash on East Sunset Drive at 11:52 a.m. where the suspect fled. The RPD has citations to be served against the suspect for Eluding, Interference with Police and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Emily Chavez, 18, Riverton, arrested at 2:54 p.m. on College Hill Drive on a Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetmine.

Brent Parker, 39, Riverton arrested at 11:01 p.m. in the 700 block of South Federal Boulevard for Driving While Under the Influence.

Patrol Calls:

A resident on North 12thEast called Police to report someone had entered her vehicle and had stolen money left inside. There are no suspects at this time.

RPD reported a two-vehicle crash involving a blue Toyota and a blue Nissan at 11:55 a.m. on West Main Street.

A report is pending on a reported shoplifting incident at 11:17 p.m. at Walmart allegedly involving two female subjects who fled the store in a copper colored vehicle.

Police were called about an incident where a man was allegedly trying to assault patrons in a business and was refusing to leave. The call was made at 1:14 a.m. at an address on North Broadway.

A report is pending on what was reported as a heated argument between several individuals at 6:19 p.m. at an address on Freedom Drive.

A 38-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at 12:18 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard. Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the victim for minor injuries.