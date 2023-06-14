Riverton Police: Coroner called to Airport Area vehicle crash

Riverton Police Report received 6/14/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Oak A. Desersam, 40, Evansville, WY, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

Chester J. Friday, 31, Casper, WY, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Ivan C. Thomas, 28, Arapahoe, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Arrest Warrant from Platte County.

June 13

9:22 a.m. Union Pass Road, Dubois – A worker on a house next door claimed the reporting party owed him $3,000. Deputies determined this was a civil and not a criminal matter.

11:20 a.m. Highway 789 and East Main Street – Deputies assisted the LPD on a traffic collision at that intersection.

1:46 p.m. Valley Springs Drive, Lander – A vandalism to an irrigation head-gate was reported.

2:15 p.m. Fremont County – A sex offender reportedly has failed to check in with his employment information

4:33 p.m. 180 Red Wolf Place, Riverton – A man asking for help who self identified as a Veteran was sobbing hysterically outside of the entrance to the Wind River Hotel and Casino. He was transported to the emergency room.

7:47 p.m. Arapaho Ranch Road, Pavillion – A motorist who became stuck in the mud asked for hep. A deputy responded along with a private tow company who got the vehicle freed from the mud.

June 14

5:11 a.m. Airport Area on US 26, Riverton – The Fremont County Coroner was called for a fatal vehicle crash. The incident is under investigation.