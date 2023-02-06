Riverton Police: Cat rescued from Under Pile of Snow; Woman Arrested for Furnishing Liquor to Juveniles; Drunk Drivers Caught

Riverton Police Department from 0700 hours on 2/3/23 to 0700 hours on 2/6/23

All persons arrested are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 3

8:11 a.m. 300 block Moose Drive – A mountain of snow was pushed up on lawn furniture and a cat was thought to be stuck under the snow which slid off of the room. The cat was dug out and was okay.

8:37 a.m. 1500 block Debbie Street – The owner of a dog at large was contacted and advised.

1:12 p.m. Riverton area – A 44-year-old female who reported she had been assaulted told police she wished to go to a shelter and it was arranged. Report taken.

4:18 p.m. 800 block North Federal – – Everett Addison, 39, Riverton refused to leave a business and had been issued a trespass notice on a prior occasion – He was arrested for trespassing.

4:30 p.m. East Pershing at Ashgrove – A 2022 Nissan Pathfinder was rear-ended by a 2006 silver Nissan Mirano.

6:20 p.m. Forest Drive – Police received a distress call from an address on this block. Mercedes Ute, 19, Lander was located standing next to a vehicle and was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for Minor Under the Influence. Officers also contacted Pamela Pebeashy, 24, Riverton and after talking with her arrested her for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

6:29 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A woman sought to be arrested to go to a safe place, but after talking with the 31-year-old female, police declined to arrest her.

7:23 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – Officers located two females in regards to the theft of $30 worth of liquor and arrested Emily Chavez, 19, Riverton for Shoplifting and Minor Under the Influence and Evelynn McLeod, 19, Lander was cited for Shoplifting. Both of them were issued trespass notices for the involved business.

February 4

12:47 a.m. 1200 block South 8th East – – A 32-year-old female was contacted and checked out by EMS and showed no signs of overdose after it was reported she had been drinking and popping pills and was threatening to hurt herself. After talking with her, Officers determined that she no longer had suicidal tendencies.

1:33 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – An alleged shoplifting was reported. Officers contacted three individuals and no evidence of shoplifting was found. One of them, Cecilia Warren, 30, Riverton, had a Riverton City warrant and was taken into custody and all three were issued trespass notices for the involved business.

February 5

2:46 p.m. Riverton Area – A 13-year-old boy was bitten on the ankle by a Blue Heeler when he entered the owner’s yard and was taken to the hospital. The bite broke the skin. A report was taken.

3:26 p.m. South Federal at East Monroe – Jordan Whiteman, 37, Riverton was stopped for weaving in traffic and subsequently arrested for DWUI. He resisted arrest and was also charged with that.

8:52 a.m. SageWest Health Care Hospital – The RPD assisted the Riverton Firefighters with a report of smoke in the Emergency Room.

11:12 a.m. 400 block North Federal – A male refused to leave a motel room that apparently had been damaged. A 33-year-old male was in the process of leaving when officers arrived and he was issued a no trespass order for the involved business.

1:17 p.m. A shoplifting allegedly involving three juveniles is under investigation. A car stereo was allegedly taken.

4:33 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Chauncey Friday, 56, Riverton knew he had been trespassed from the business and wished to be arrested. He was taken into custody.

6:05 p.m. 1300 block South Federal. A male subject was reportedly knocking on doors and refusing to leave. Jarred Bearcomesout, 33, Fort Washakie was contacted and found to have an active Riverton warrant. As he was being taken into custody he refused to take his hands out of his pockets and resisted arrest and he was also charged with that.

6:13 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Four allegedly intoxicated individuals were reported at a back booth. The four were contacted and one of them, Gustave Yellowhair, 37, Ethete, was found to have a Riverton warrant and was arrested. The other three left the premises when asked to do so by officers.

6:20 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A man refusing to leave a motel resulted in a call to Police. Officers located Vincent Brown, 42, Shoshoni, in Room 125 and found that he had a Riverton Municipal warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody

6:26 p.m. 500 block North 7th East and East Roosevelt – A fight was reported. There was no fight when officers arrived and located the three individuals there, but routine checks found that one of them, Tyrel Bell, 21, Riverton had a Riverton warrant and he was arrested.

8:08 p.m. 400 block Spruce Street – Chanel Azbill, 30, Fort Washakie was arrested for DWUI.

9:19 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive. A man reported an intoxicated juvenile was at his home and he didn’t know who he was. The 14-year-old juvenile male from Arapahoe was taken into custody and charged with MIP and simple assault.

11:55 p.m. 400 block Elizabeth Drive – A caller said a woman was at her door and asking to call the Police. Elizabeth Spottedelk, 29, Ethete, was contacted and found to have an active Riverton warrant. She was arrested.