Riverton Police Blotters: Drug Arrests; Drunk Driver Caught

Riverton Police Department Blotter from 5/4/22 to 5/5/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jennifer Shakespeare, 37, Hudson, arrested at 5:26 p.m. on an outstanding RPD warrant at an address in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue.

Tiffany Arthur, 36, Riverton, arrested at 6:-3 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Use of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Echo Breece, 48, Riverton, arrested at 8:26 p.m. on East Main Street for Public Intoxication and Destruction of Property

Marty Moore, 41, Riverton, arrested at 9:39 p.m. on West Main Street for Public Intoxication

Patrol Calls:

A property damage vehicle crash was reported alongside a building on North Federal Boulevard at 9:35 a.m. A report is pending

A report is pending on an alleged vehicle vandalism on East Fremont Avenue called in by an inmate in Jail at 1:10 p.m.

A decorative wooden horse at an address on North 16th Street East was reported vandalized at 3:33 p.m.

A report is pending on a dumpster diving incident reported at 4:09 p.m. in an alley behind the 300 block of East Main Street.

A porch at an address on Dickinson Avenue was reported vandalized. The report was made at 7:50 p.m.

A report is pending on a call that indicated a man was passed out in front of a business in the 700 block of North Federal at 9:41 p.m.

A REDDI report was made at 12:12 a.m. at a drive-through window at a business on North Federal Boulevard who allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol. The vehicle was parked at the business waiting for a food delivery.

Riverton Police Department Blotter from 5/3/22 to 5/4/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Issac Spoonhunter, 39, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication at 3:32 p.m. at an address on West Park Avenue.

A 21-year-old Riverton man was issued a citation at 4:23 p.m. from an address on North Hill Street for Child Abuse/Neglect

Charles Potter, 35, Riverton, arrested at 4:57 p.m. on the bike path near East Pershing Avenue for Public Intoxication

Cody Dicus, 41, Fairfax, IA, arrested at 11:42 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Tashena Jealous, 36, Riverton, arrested at 3:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fremont Avenue for three (3) RPD warrants

Patrol Calls:

A person at an address on the Honor Farm Road who was assaulted was taken to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton at 12:04 p.m. A report is pending.

Police received a report at 1:58 p.m. of someone allegedly doing drugs in front of a residence on North Broadway Avenue. A report is pending.

A vial that allegedly contained Fentanyal was collected from an address on West Main Street at 3:32 p.m. and disposed of.

Riverton Police Department Blotter from 5/2/22 to 5/3/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Brent Sanchez, 37, Fort Washakie, arrested at 2:57 p.m. on North 10th East for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of a Firearm.

Jourdan Harris, 30, Ethete, arrested for Felony Theft and Possession of Stolen Property at 2:57 p.m. on North 10th East

A 36-yearold female of Fort Washakie was served a RPD warrant at 2:56 p.m. at the Riverton Police Department

Thunder Littlethunder, 31, Riverton, arrested at 10:51 p.m. at West Adams Avenue and South 2nd Street West for Child Endangering and on a Fremont C ounty Warrant.

Ashley Hatch, 35, Riverton, arrested at 11:11 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI)

Patrol Calls:

A theft from a motor vehicle on East Pershing Avenue was reported at 8:56 a.m. on 5/2. The item(s) was redacted from the report.

A call received at 9:08 a.m. is under investigation. Details were redacted from the report.

A report is pending on a citizen assist on Forest Drive reported at 3 p.m.

A search warrant was executed at an address on South 12th Street East at 4 p.m. at the request of a detective. No other information was provided.

An agency assist was reported at 6:08 p.m. but other than to say the incident is under investigation, all other information was redacted.

A report is pending from a property destruction call on Rainbow Drive where a property line pole was run over. The call came in at 7:52 p.m.

A report is pending on a female who would not leave a business on South Federal Boulevard at 11:24 p.m.

At 2:23 a.m. on the 3rd, multiple calls were received about gun shots in the Valley Circle and East Sunset area. Police were unable to confirm the report.

A report is pending on a reported vandalism reported at 10:13 a.m. from an address on College Hill Drive.

A two-vehicle collision reported at 1:51 p.m. occurred at South 5th East and East Madison. Damage was reported to be minor.