Riverton Police Blotter: Theft; Food Fight; Arrests

Riverton Police Blotter from 4/19/22 to 7 a.m. on 4/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Warren Jorgenson, 55, Lander, arrested at 1:49 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard on a Fremont County warrant

Teresa SunRhodes, 50, Arapahoe, arrested at 2:40 p.m on North Federal Boulevard on a Riverton Police warrant

A 49-year-old Riverton man was trespassed from a location on North Federal Boulevard after refusing to leave the business. The report was made at 12:21 a.m. on the 20th

Patrol Calls:

A “cold” hit and run vehicle crash was reported at the police department counter at 3:06 p.m. from an address on North Federal Boulevard

The theft of a backpack out of a vehicle was reported at 3:38 p.m. from an address on South Federal Boulevard. The theft is under investigation

Two male subjects found in a garage on Basin Avenue at 5:29 pm. fled the scene, police were unable to locate the suspects.

A blue Chevrolet truck was found parked in front of a fire hydrant on WestView Drive at 5:57 p.m. A report is pending.

A report of a disorderly customer at a drive-through lane at a business on North Federal Boulevard came in at 8:18 p.m. where a person through food at a worker inside the business. The suspect fled in a silver vehicle. A report is pending.