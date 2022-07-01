Riverton Police Blotter: Man charged with Harboring a Vicious Animal; Woman Found Dead, no Suspicious Activity Suggested

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/29/22 to 0700 Hours on 6/30/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 71 year-old Riverton man was cited for Harboring a Vicious Animal after the dog had bitten a 7-year-old boy in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive at 8:59 p.m.

Lincey Shongutsie, 22, St. Stephens, arrested on a RPD Warrant at 10:21 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal Boulevard

Patrol Calls:

A gas cap was reported stolen from a 2005 Chevrolet while parked at the Paintbrush Motel. The report was made at 7:01 a.m.

A report is pending on a larceny theft from the 1700 block of West Sunset that was reported at 9:01 a.m.

A 70-year-old woman was found deceased at an apartment in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive at 9:49 a.m.. A police report said there were no suspicious circumstances noted at this time. The Coroner’s office responded to the call.

A suspicious person report was called in at 12:35 p.m. from City Park. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a reported Family Fight at 1:54 p.m. in the 500 block of South Federal Boulevard.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:05 p.m. in the parking lot of 1200 block of West Main. There were no injuries.

A noise complaint was called in to the RPD at 11:11p.m. from the 600 block of Eagle Drive where the caller said tenants above them were stomping around and being loud. Police contacted the party and the subject agreed to turn down the volume of the video games they were playing.

A reported Sexual Assault is under investigation that was reported early Friday morning in the Riverton area.