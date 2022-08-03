Riverton Police Blotter: Bouncy House attacked; Multiple Assaults Reported; Thefts

Riverton Police Blotter July 31 through August 2 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Lola Brown, 46, Riverton, was cited for Unlawful Contact at 1:10 p.m. on the 31st at an address on Blackfoot Avenue. Her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.199.

Rudy Norse, 54, arrested at 1:36 p.m. in the 700 block of North Federal for Public Intoxication

Patrick Lookingbill, 35, was cited at 2:52 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Riverton for Property Destruction after becoming angry about the proper way to stand in line for a bouncy house. A RPD report said Lookingbill “got mad and grabbed and bent part of the structure causing $200 damage.”

Drew Crichton, 26, Riverton, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of South 12th East after a reckless driver swerving around in a parking lot was contacted. According to a RPD report, Crichton became belligerent and aggressive and was arrested for Disturbance and Resisting.

Shyleen Twobulls, 34, was cited for Assault at 8:53 p.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway after striking an employee there.

Donnie Ganadonegro, 45, was cited for Public Intoxication at 10:06 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing. His BAC level was 0.238. The legal limit if 0.08.

Richelle Fox, 44, Riverton was reported to be passed out in her garden in the 900 block of East Roosevelt at 1:16 p.m. Officers discovered she had two outstanding arrest warrants and she was taken into custody.

Cecil Walker, 40, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 4:42 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

April Badhawk was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:03 p.m. from the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive after she was observed trying to enter vehicles in the parking lot.

Jeremy Headly, 34, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 5:17 p.m. in the alley behind the 800 block of North Federal after running out of the back door of a business there.

A 16-year-old female was issued a citation at 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the 400 block of North 7th East for Minor Under the Influence

Patrol Calls

A woman who was apparently confused in the 400 block of Elizabeth Drive was identified and given a ride home by officers.

A civil issue over a child custody issue was reported at 7:18 pm. from the 800 block of North Broadway. No law enforcement action was taken.

A man who had been assaulted at East Monroe and South Federal told officers he did not want to press charges. He was given a courtesy ride to the hospital.

A simple assault was reported at 11:16 p.m. in the 600 block of West Washington Avenue. A woman reported being grabbed and punched. A report was taken.

During a child exchange at 11:18 p.m. on North Federal, the mom hit her ex in the face with a child car seat. The report indicated the incident may ahave been accidental. No charges were filed.

A fawn that was struck by a vehicle near Buffalo and Moose Drive at 11:47 p.m. had to be dispatched due to critical injuries. The deer was disposed of.

In a somewhat unusual dog at large call, employees of the Pit Stop Travel Center reported at 8:10 a.m. on August 1st that a customer left him in the store and drove away. Fortunately, the driver returned and retrieved his pooch.

A male subject trying to pick a fight in the 600 block of North Federal at 8:44 a.m. was contacted by officers and warned. No citations were issued.

A report is pending on a simple assault reported at 10:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal where the man was assaulted in a parking lot in front of his three children.

A report is also pending on a reported assault that occurred in the 4200 block of Airport Road. It was reported at 11:16 a.m.

A person sleeping in City Park west of the Bandshell apparently was restless and his pants began to come off. The sleeper was awakened by police and given the opportunity to re-arrange his clothes. No action was taken.

A case of phone fraud was narrowly averted after a resident reported that someone had gained access to her phone and took her bank information. The incident was reported at 2:27 p.m.

Tools. camping equipment and some boxers were taken from a garage in the 600 block of East Jackson Avenue. The theft was reported at 2:28 p.m.

A resident reported at 4:51 p.m. from the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue that a wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight. All of the credit cards in the wallet were cancelled.

A bicycle left outside of the Loaf ‘N Jug store in the 300 block of North Federal at 2:52 a.m. while the owner went inside was stolen. The bike was described as a green colored Schwinn with a backpack. Value of the bicycle and contents of the backpack were estimated at $650. Security camera footage is being reviewed to identify a suspect.