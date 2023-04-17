Riverton Police: Assaults reported; Theft of meat Thwarted; Burglary; Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Riverton Police Report from 4/14/23 to 0700 hours on 4/17/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 14

11:49 a.m. 500 block East Pershing – While on routine patrol an officer saw a group of people and as he watched one of them struck another individual in the head knocking him to the ground. After further investigation Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Battery with a BAC of .281 and Skye Willow, 29, Riverton was arrested on a city warrant with a BAC of .237.

12:01 p.m. 800 block East Jackson – A resident reported three individuals at his door attempting to sell him drugs. Officers located the three individuals who consented to a search of their persons and no drugs were located. They were each issued a trespass notice for the involved residence.

12:49 p.m. 100 block South Federal – A report was received of an erratic driver. The car/driver were located and determined the cause of the erratic driving was the driver was trying to adjust her child’s car seat in the back of the car while driving.

12:54 p.m. 1200 West Main St. – Shawn Antelope, 29, Ethete was arrested for battery after he was observed pushing a 58-year-old male to the ground causing him to hit his head. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital. At the time of his arrest Antelope had a BAC of .190.

1:46 p.m. 800 block North Federal – An individual appeared at the RPD window asking for an officer. A report was taken for documentation in regards to incidents of harassment.

3:51 p.m. 1200 West Main St. – A man returned to Smith’s Food and Drug and was begging customers for money. Staff asked for RPD assistance to remove the male. The Individual was moved along.

5:12 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – Someone broke in through a window and took a TV and a PlayStation Video Game Controller and tried to pawn the PlayStation. The PlayStation was recovered and a suspect has been identified.

5:14 p.m. 1000 West Monroe Avenue – The reporting party said her vehicle was being serviced and when she went to pick it up, there were things missing. It was learned, however, that the vehicle had been left at the shop two years ago and there was confusion as to what if any repairs were to be made or if payments had ever been made. A report was taken.

5:31 p.m. Kinnikinnick Drive – A caller reported having problems with their ex. A report was taken and the caller was advised to contact the Victim Witness Advocate’s Office.

5:53 p.m. 1500 block North Federal – Two subjects reportedly entered a room that was not theirs, the left. The subjects were contacted and identified and, after hearing their side of the story, they were sent on their way.

7:13 p.m. 100 block West Fremont Avenue – Rueben Behan, 37, Riverton was arrested on an outstanding Riverton City warrant.

7:29 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 40-year-old female was issued a trespass notice for the involved business after she was caught allegedly shoplifting.

7:40 p.m. 200 block North Federal – A REDDI report was received on a Maroon Chevrolet van. Officer located the vehicle and the driver, Brandi Moss, 30, Arapahoe, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. Later at the station tests indicated her BAC at .323.

9:14 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – A report was received of a possible runaway. An 11-year-old female was contacted and returned home.

9:31 p.m. 300 block East Fremont, Alley – – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was arrested for MIP with a BAC of .054.

April 15

3:02 a.m. 200 block East Bell Ave. – A caller reported a man on her porch asking for a ride to a residence on East Jackson. A 25-year-old man was moved along.

4:25 a.m. 501 East Main – Post Office – A 22-year-old man found sleeping in the lobby was awakened and moved along.

12:02 p.m. 1600 block West Main St. – Two females were reported fighting. They then left in different vehicles. Police located several of those involved and a report has been started. No arrests were listed.

1:50 p.m. 1600 block West Main St. – A male was reportedly passed out on the side of the building. Officers woke up the fellow and moved him along.

3:24 p.m. 600 East Main St. – Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton was arrested for public intoxication.

4:10 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A male subject was passed out by a dumpster. A report is pending.

4:42 p.m. 400 block East Pershing – Two subjects were reported passed out in the area. A report is pending.

5:08 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Two subjects were reported to be fighting in the parking lot. It was verbal only. A report is pending.

5:32 p.m. 600 block West Park – A disturbance was reported and one person allegedly threatened with a stick. A report is pending.

6:29 p.m. 500 block North 12th Street East – A male subject was in the middle of the street yelling for help. A police report indicated a possible sexual assault and an investigation has been initiated.

6:52 p.m. 4500 block Valley View Drive – The former wife of a friend was harassing her on Facebook. A report is pending.

April 15

8:07 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A female reported by assaulted by a subject was tried to shoplift from the store. The victim was contacted and report has been started.

8:39 p.m. 700 block Edith Street – A caller reported giving someone money over social media and they were now being threatened by that individual.

9:14 p.m. 400 block North 6th Street East – A fight between two people was reported. There was no fight going on when officers arrived but they did contact those who might have been involved and no arrests were made.

April 16 – 200 block East Main – A 3/4 ton white Chevy pickup was reported stolen. The vehicle was locked with a rifle inside. Officers located the missing vehicle parked at another bar several blocks away. The rifle and all other property were still in it.

7:45 a.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A vehicle was reported stolen overnight. The owner said the keys were in her home so she said she thought it was someone who knew the inside of her home. Shawn-Dean Brown, 18, Riverton was located in the vehicle on the south side of town about eight hours later and after he was interviewed by officers he was arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny.

11:07 a.m. 1200 West Main St. – Three subjects attempted to shoplift food from the store, but were thwarted and the food recovered. – Incident involved the attempted theft of $180 worth of meat. An attempt will be made to identify the suspects when the security tapes are reviewed.

1:45 p.m. 100 block Apache Ave. – A caller said his dog was attacked by another. Police said a Pitt bull was taken to PAWS.

4:42 p.m. 1200 block Pure Gas Road – Johnathan Quiver, 27, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

7:03 p.m. 600 block West Park Ave. – Jarilyn Oldman, 25, Riverton was arrested for Assault & Battery after she entered a residence and assaulted two individuals and for disturbance for her conduct out in public a short while later when she was contacted by officers.

9:46 p.m. 1400 block Redwood – A female reported here wallet, food stamps and Xbox controller were stolen. She said she had the suspects caught on camera. A report is pending.

11:51 pm. 900 block West Fremont Ave. – A violation of a protection order was reported and her fence damaged. A report is pending.

11:52 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A male subject stated he was attacked outside. Police said there was an argument over a girlfriend. A report was taken.