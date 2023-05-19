Riverton Police: Assault Victim Rushed to Hospital, Suspects Caught Trying to Hide; Diabetic Emergency Sent Motorist to Hospital

Riverton Police Report received on 5/19/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 18

10:21 a.m. 700 block North Federal – Mary Headley, 20, Riverton was arrested for Minor in Possession and charged with Interference after giving several false names to the officer. In addition to those charges she also had an active Fremont County warrant.

1:56 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A subject was beaten and needed medical attention. The 31-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with head injuries. Several witness’ supplied a a pretty good description of his assailants: Jamie Jenkins, 28, Arapahoe was located nearby hiding in a box and arrested for Battery and Public Intoxication. Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete was found hiding under a house trailer and he was cited for Battery.

2:28 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A 16-year-old female was cited for possession of marijuana.

4:20 p.m. 500 block East Park St. – Randall Whitaker, 64, Riverton was located and arrested on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a protection order.

6:11 p.m. 700 block South Federal – A man appeared to be intoxicated and passed out and parked at a business. A 52-year-old male was contacted and was not intoxicated. Officers determined he was having a diabetic emergency. EMS transported him to the hospital.

8:45 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Two subjects entered the business wearing masks and announced they were going to rob the place. When that failed they took off running. One 15-year-old male was contacted and was arrested for Minor Under the Influence.

May 19

1:17 a.m. 800 block North 9th Street East – An Officer on patrol saw a fellow sleeping on the ground by the alley and checked on his wellfare. Joshua Headley, 32, Hudson was found to have an active Riverton City warrant and was arrested.

1:22 a.m. 1500 block East Pershing at North 16th East – A vehicle was stopped for speeding and a burned out tail light. When routine checks were run on the occupants, one of the names given came back with a warrant. When told of this Modesta Blackburn, 26, Riverton advised that she had given a false name. Modesta also had a Fremont County warrant for which she was arrested. The driver of the vehicle, Alex Waite, 39, Riverton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.