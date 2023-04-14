Riverton Police: Another Counterfeit Bill Passed; Burglary Reported; Noise Complaint

The Riverton Police Report for 4/13/23

All suspects are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 13

6:57 a.m. 500 block North 6th St. East – The owner of a truck that had been parked there for about a month was contacted and advised to move it.

10:21 a.m. 1600 block West Main – A counterfeit $20 bill was passed by a subject in a grey GMC. An officer attempted to contact the registered owner of the truck without success. A report was taken and the bill was logged into evidence.

12:24 pm. 1700 block North Federal – Two subjects, ages 33 and 43, both males, were moved along after standing in the middle of the street and telling oncoming traffic to go around.

1:13 p.m. 800 block North Federal – a 47 year-old man was moved along after he was found passed out in the area.

1:23 p.m. 700 block East Park – A woman called police to report someone living in her camper. Police indicated this was a civil matter and not criminal. She was advised of the formal eviction process.

1:43 p.m. 1400 block West Park – An apartment was forcibly entered by breaking a window and screen and a television valued at $150 was missing and repair costs for the broken window and screen were estimated at $500. A Report was taken.

2:06 p.m. 1200 block East Jackson – Three dogs were reporting barking all day. The owner of the dogs was contacted and advised of the n uisance animal ordinance.

2:08 p.m. 400 block South 3rd East – A disabled male subject reported someone put a power bill in his name. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified.

2:53 p.m. 409 West Adams – Jacob Warren, 24, Riverton was arrested on a two day sanction for Probation and Parole.

5:29 p.m 1200 West Main – Three subjects were reported trying to enter vehicles at this location. Officers located several individuals and issued them trespass notices for the involved business.

5:48 p.m. 1400 block Ash Street – A woman called and said her neighbors three kids are always on her property, digging in the yard, etc., and she has repeatedly asked them to leave, but they always come back. A report is pending.

5:55 p.m. 1100 block West Park – Two individuals were sleeping alongside a building. Officers awoke the two male subjects and moved them along.

7:14 p.m. 1000 block College View Drive – A civil standby was provided while an individual was waiting for a parent to pick up their children. Apparently the kid’s father was angry. A report was taken, and the children’s mother came and got them.

8:52 p.m. 400 block East Washington – A woman called telling police she could see flames coming from behind her backyard. A report is pending.

10:17 p.m. 816 North Federal – Police on a citizen assist call transported a 31-year-old male to a homeless shelter on Left Hand Ditch Road.

April 14

5:12 a.m. 1300 block Maple Lane – A noise complaint was phoned in. An occupant of the loud residence was contacted and advised to keep the noise down.