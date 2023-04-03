Riverton Police: Alcohol Issues; Domestic Assault Reported; Sexual Assault Investigated

Riverton Police report from 3/30/23 to 4/3.23 at 0700 hours.

Suspects are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 30

12:17 p.m. 400 block East Main Street. A male subject laying on the sidewalk was contacted. The 66 year-old male was okay and was moved along.

12:30 p.m. Riverton area – Brian Goich, 29, Riverton was arrested for violation of a protection order.

1:29 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A shoplifting was reported by a subject who fled the scene headed towards Federal. A report is pending.

1:54 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A suspected opened a vehicle door and struck the car several times. When the reporting party confronted the other occupants they cussed at him and shoved him. A video of the incident was taken and a report has been initiated.

1:56 p.m. 700 North Federal -Laziur Hanway, 66, Lander, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .278.

1:57 p.m. 100 Block North Federal – A parking lot fender bender was reported when two vehicles backed into each other.

2:14 p.m. Opal Drive – A report is pending on a large German Shepard dog in a front yard.

2:42 p.m. 600 block North Federal – a 37-year-old male was moved along after he was found sleeping next to a building.

3:33 p.m. 600 North Federal – A shoplifter was detained in a business. A report is pending.

4:03 p.m. 500 block East Park – A 29-year-old male was moved along after he was fond sleeping by a fence.

4:40 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A report on a sexual assault was taken and an investigation has been initiated.

6:40 p.m. 100 block East Adams – A resident called and reported a pizza was delivered to her residence but she hadn’t ordered one. A report was taken.

7:47 p.m. 100 block North 7th East at East Fremont – A male subject was reported laying in the street with a bloody face. A 30-year-old male who appeared to be intoxicated had either fallen or had been pushed to the ground and cut his lip badly.

7:53 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe was cited for assault and battery after officers found that she had pushed a 49-year-old male to the ground and stepped on his face.

8:35 p.m. 400 block North 7th East – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for MIP with a BAC of .138 and another 15-year-old Riverton girl who refused the PBT test was also arrested for MIP.

10:02 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A report is pending on a possible fight involving four people who were coming in and out of a room at the motel.

March 31

12:57 a.m. 300 block North Federal. A man not wearing a shirt was standing in the middle of the roadway. Officers made contact with a Devin Senn, 30-year-old from Riverton and ended up arresting him for interference when, after concluding their investigation, he stood in front the patrol car refusing to allow them to leave.

4:23 a.m. 501 East Main – Post Office – a 34-year-old man hanging around the parcel locker was moved along.

6:50 a.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – A driver was reported to be intoxicated after leaving the hospital. The vehicle was contacted and driver willingly gave a breath sample which indicated a BAC of 0.000. The driver was not intoxicated.

9:15 a.m. 200 block North Federal – Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton was arrested for Trespassing and also charged with interference after he refused to enter the patrol car and began kicking it and cursing at officers and trying to spit on them.

10:45 a.m. 2400 block East Monroe – Someone hacked his email and is sending fraudulent bills from his company to customers with instructions to send their payments to a location in Texas. Report taken.

11:27 a.m. 600 block North Federal – While investigating a report of two people fighting officers contacted Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton and found that he had a Fremont County warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

1:16 p.m. 1200 West Main – Officer contacted Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .360

3:10 p.m. 1400 block Ash St. at Major Avenue – A brindled color dog was reported chasing chickens. A report is pending.

3:21 p.m. 200 block North 3rd East – Patrons of a food bank, which is next door to his property, park in his lot, loiter and leave litter. Options were explained to the RP and a report was taken.

3:31p.m. East Fremont and North 7th East – A black Dodge Ram vs a brown Ford F-150 was reported. No injuries. A report is pending.

5:02 p.m. 600 block East Fremont – A 57-year-old man passed out on the steps of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church was moved along.

7:09 p.m. 500 block West Main Street – Officers located two individuals in front of Lehman Studio and Adelia Jenkins 34, Arapaho was arrested on a warrant for parole violation and Jamie Jenkins, 27, Arapaho was arrested in on Riverton City warrant.

7:28 p.m. 1200 West Main – A couple were reported fighting and refusing to leave. A report is pending.

10:06 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – Officers made contact with Desiree Duran, 33, Riverton and arrested her on an active Riverton city warrant. She was also issued a trespass notice for the involved business.

10:51 p.m. 1100 East Washington – Officers on scene determined that Bryaira Whiteeagle, 32, Saint Stephens had thrown something at a 36-year-old male cutting his eyelid and then broke out several windows in a camper trailer. She was charged with Destruction of Property and Domestic Battery.

April 1

1:57 a.m. 100 block North Federal – A man standing was bleeding, unknown what happened to him. the 30-year-old male was contacted and moved along.

2:36 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – A 30-year-old man had lost his key to his room. Officers managed to get him into his room.

6:44 a.m. 900 block North Forest Drive – An 89-year-old male with medical issues had passed away with no signs of foul play. Scene turned over to the coroner.

12:25 p.m. Railway Plaza – A 35-year-old male in a stairwell was refusing to leave. He was contacted and issued a trespass notice and escorted off of the premises.

12:31 a.m. 400 block Peak Drive – A man watching a friend’s house reported he has video of an attempted break-in. The door was broken wa the suspect did not get inside. A report is pending.

2:49 pm. 600 block North Federal – Clement Eagle, 50, Arapahoe was cited for Urinating in Public.

2:57 p.m. College View Drive – A juvenile broke out a window on a vehicle as a female was driving. The juvenile’s mother also reported the incident. A report is pending.

3:12 p.m. 600 block North Broadway – A man was found actively hanging himself after an argument. The female was able to get him down and breathing again. the 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital.

3:31 p.m. 100 block South Federal – – A man invited a woman into his room. The Lady was drinking and then passed out.. Reporting party was advised that since he had invited her into his room she would have to stay until she sobered up and was able to care for herself.

3:41 p.m. 400 block Elizabeth Drive – Multiple people were reported to be drinking and refused to leave. A report is pending.

5:02 p.m. 1200 West Main – Hauser Harris, 36, Riverton was cited for shoplifting a $7.75 sea food salad and then given a courtesy ride to a friends where he could spend the night.

5:13 p.m. 600 block East Jefferson – A report was received of an attempted break-in at a garage. Crow bar marks were found. No entry was made. A report is pending.

6:13 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A woman reported she was assaulted in a parking lot. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified.

6:27 p.m. 100 block West Main Street – Martin Harris, 57, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .168.

7:03 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln in Alley – Subjects fond in a green shed were moved along without incident.

7:16 p.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – Bryson Whitewolf, 33, Ethete was contacted and taken into custody when it was determined that there were two Fremont County warrants for his arrest.

8:14 p.m. 800 block North Federal – a 70-year-old man who had been staggering in the roadway and then fell down was given a courtesy ride home.

8:54 p.m. 2100 West Sunset Drive – SageWest Hospital – a man who was touching and harassing other patients was contacted. Antonio Duran, 40, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication.

9:23 p.m. 700 North Federal – A fraud was reported when a Tribal check was cashed that was listed at the wrong address.

9:33 p.m. 600 block East Jackson – A 30-year-old male sleeping in an alley was contacted and issued a trespass notice for the residence.

10:32 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – A man heard from his nephew and niece. They reached out after stating they feel unwanted and unsafe. A report is pending.

April 2

1:19 a.m. 1200 block Aspen Drive – A man and his wife were having a verbal argument. Officers said the male half agreed to leave for the night.

9:27 a.m. 1100 East Washington – A shed was damaged by heavy snow and the resident found a firearm on the roof that was not hers. Officers determined th firearm was a black air soft pistol which was booked into property.

9:50 a.m. 500 block 6th Street East – An apartment resident reported someone had attempted to break into her apartment overnight about 3 a.m. A report is pending.

12:15 p.m. 200 block West Jefferson – A resident found a pair of vehicle keys in his yard. The keys were placed into safekeeping.

12:54 p.m. 1600 West Sunset – Someone was throwing chunks of ice at a park near the high school and struck a boy. A report is pending.

3:13 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – A woman with three pieces of luggage was loitering in the area and refusing to leave while allegedly being abusive. A report was taken.

6:09 p.m. A domestic assault was reported to the Victim’s Advocate Office. A report was started on this incident.

8:38 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Ethan Fightingbear, 36, Riverton was arrested on a warrant and charges for shoplifting are pending review of surveillance tapes.

April 3

12:11 a.m. Spruce Street – – A vehicle doing burnouts was located and Garrett Raymond, 18-year-old from Riverton was arrested for DWUI.