Riverton PeaceMarch Drew Small but Dedicated Crowd

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoToday

Riverton- The annual Riverton Peace Mission sponsored Riverton Peace March was held on Saturday the 6th of August. The march ended in City Park where an open microphone was an invitation to speak on behalf of those who struggle most from disassociation and racism in Riverton and the surrounding area.

The march was attended by as many as 50 people who walked the eight blocks of downtown’s Main Street from First to the park to protest and draw support from community members for the cause of ending perceived injustice and racism related to the Alleged murder of Anderson Antelope Sr. on August 19, 2019.

The march started on Adams street and continued down Main Street to the park where people enjoyed music from Eagle Drum Group and Christian Wallowing Bull. The Founder of The Riverton Peace Mission, Ron Howard, was present and gave opening remarks about the purpose of the mission and the son of Anderson Sr. was there to inspire action after recently being released from prison on charges unrelated to his fathers death.

The march was peaceful and productive according to Chesie Lee, who is affiliated with the mission and offers assistance to those who seek guidance in their own quest for justice and equality. The mission has a goal to Organize, educate, and activate the community for healing from the harm caused and for accountability for the wrongs done. Information about this and future events can be found on their website.