Riverton Peace Mission seeking a “Seat at the Table” in Riverton City Government

A group from the Riverton Peace Mission and the upcoming Riverton Peace March appeared at the Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday night to ask for a seat at the table in city decision making, because Native Americans represent 20 percent of the city’s population.

Allison Sage said “we want safety for our people,” nothing that the police shooting of Andy Anderson at the Walmart in Riverton, “was a big scare for us.” He said police need deescalation training, body cameras, and an ombudsman. If things were done different, Anderson Antelope would be alive today.”

Chesie Lee, who spoke to the council at its last meeting in July, said “I haven’t heard back on my question on our participation on the selection of the next city administrator.” She asked for all people to be treated with respect. Lee told several antidotal stories of incidents she said were discriminatory against Native Americans and told one story of a positive interaction.” Admitting what she was about to say would not be greeted well, Lee said, “What I see is an attempt to make Riverton white instead of embracing diversity and rather than help the most vulnerable in the City.” She asked how she could get this issue on the council’s agenda?

In response, Council Member Kyle Larson said he was “unfamiliar” with what Lee was relating. “I own apartments, 60 percent of my income comes from Natives,” he said. “I don’t see the discrimination. I’m a banker, if you come into my office I lend and sell money. If you have credit and if people pay their bills you can buy anything you want.” Further, Larson said the city doesn’t have the power or the jurisdiction “to do what you want. Discrimination is outlawed with heavy fines. I don’t see this as happening.”

Council Member Kristy Sailsbury said to say there was no discrimination is because people may not be aware of it. “I see validity in both arguments. We have to make sure we are treating people fairly. There needs to be awareness and treating people like people,” she said. “We can always find mistakes because people are human. It is all of our responsibility.”

The group was also seeking input into the selection of the city’s new administrator as Tony Tolstedt is leaving for a similar job, but in a much larger community in the Nashville, TN. Metro Area.

Ron Howard thanked Tolstedt for his time in the city and said he was sorry to see him go. “You’ve always been a straight shooter with me. I just want to reaffirm that Native Americans just want a seat at the table.”

Mayor Richard Gard noted that there are plenty seats at the table, and all people have to do is apply for openings on the various city boards and commissions, or run for office. “That’s where it starts. It’s not our job to be in charge of social society. There are other venues for that. We need an administrator who knows how to run the city, pick up snow, deliver water, fix streets.” Gard also said, “there are times when we can gather together to address social ills.”

The Riverton Peace March is this Saturday starting from West Main at First down the sidewalks through downtown to City Park where there will be a program and speakers. All are welcome.

Later in the meeting, after an executive session that went on for some two hours, the meeting was reconvened around 11 p.m. and Kyle Butterfield, the city’s present Public Works Director, was named to replace Tolstedt as City Administrator.