Riverton PD Weekend Report: Kids busted for Vape Pens; Stolen Firearm Recovered; Snowball throwing resulted in arrest:

The Riverton Police Department report as of 0700 hours on3/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

March 9

9:19 a.m. Riverton area – A cold hit and run was reported from the previous day when the reporting party’s vehicle was struck in a parking lot at Smith’s or at Walmart. He reported a long deep scratch the entire length of the drivers side with a red paint transfer. A report was taken.

10:47 a.m.m 840 Major Avenue, Riverton Middle School – A 12-year-old Riverton girl was cited for possession of marijuana: She had a vape pen containing THC.

11:04 a.m. 800 block Rainbow Drive – A citizen dispute over snow removal was called in; A neighbor hired snow removers that are trespassing on the reporting party’s property.- It is a Civil matter: No action taken.

11:55 a.m. 1700 block East Monroe – The RPD assisted the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation in a search warrant execution.

2:30 p.m. Forest Drive at North Federal – A collision was reported with a city vehicle. No injuries nor road blockage. A report is pending.

2:40 p.m. 200 block North 9th Street East – The RPD assisted the BIA Wind River Police by picking up a stolen firearm that was in a pawn shop. The business reportedly was upset over the monetary loss.

3:19 p.m. 200 block North 9th Street East – Charles Wallowingbull, 35, Ethete, was contacted and taken into custody when it was determined that he had two active Riverton City warrants.

3:55 p.m. 200 block North Broadway – – A new kid in town got on the wrong bus and then was lost when he got off of it and didn’t know his address. An Officer figured out where he lived and gave him a ride home.

4:20 p.m.1200 West Main Street – A family fight was reported at the liquor store. The male half was angry and backed his SUV into the side of a blue Envoy. Both vehicles were located later and no damage had been done to either. Dispute was over custody of children belonging to two of those involved. One of the folks contacted, Miklo Oldman, 25, Riverton, had a Fremont County warrant and was arrested.

4:24 p.m. 2001 West Sunset – Riverton High School – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was cited for possession of marijuana: A THC vape pipe.

5:20 p.m. 700 bock North Federal, in alley – Robert Willow, 42, Riverton could not stand or walk without assistance and was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .193.

7:27 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A female reported being “choked out” by her boyfriend. – Patrick Brown-Whiteplume, 18, Riverton was located at another motel across town and arrested for Domestic Violence for having choked a family member. He also had a Fremont County warrant for failure to appear.

7:33 p.m. Hill Street at West Main – Two individuals allegedly involved in a fight were located and it was determined that they had not been fighting but one was hard of hearing and the other was yelling so as to communicate. One of them, Jaelyn Goggles, 27, Riverton, had two Fremont County warrants and was arrested.

9:00 p.m. 300 block North Federal – – Melissa Bearing, 48, Riverton, was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested when it was found that she had an active Fremont County warrant.

March 10

8:00 a.m. 600 block East Madison – A caller reported someone had been in the business entryway overnight and it appeared they tried to start a fire. A report was taken and the business was put on extra patrol.

8:16 a.m. 600 block South Broadway – A code violation was reported. A ticket was created per an officer’s request. A report is pending.

8:56 a.m. 409 West Adams – A three day arrest and hold for Joseph Summerlin, 49, Riverton for violation of probation conditions.

9:15 a.m. 100 block North 6th West – A 60-year-old male was found in his garage alive but unresponsive with no signs of trauma. He was transported to the hospital and later passed away.

10:16 a.m. 800 block South Federal – A 17-year-old male at Youth Services was cited for Possession of a Tobacco Vape Pen.

12:10 p.m. 800 block North 16th East – A female reported her vehicle slid on ice and struck a parked vehicle. No injuries. A report was made.

12:39 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – – Ryan Hamlin, 32, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant after requesting a set of fingerprints at the police station.

3:19 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A male subject had a bottle of alcohol in his possession and the business asked the man be trespassed from that location. The 42-year-old male was trespassed and left on request.

8:26 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – Four kids were reported throwing snowballs at her daughter’s window. – While investigating the snowball incident Charlene Brown, 40, Riverton was contacted and found to have a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody

9:18 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Whitehawk Sunrhodes, 18-year-old from Lander was cited for stealing $15.00 worth of liquor.

11:32 p.m. Crow Avenue – A 2020 Jeep Cherokee was taken. The owner noticed the day before her keys were missing. The vehicle was later located north of town by FCSO deputies and Sherman Chavez, 30, Ethete, was taken into custody. A stolen firearm was also located in the vehicle.

March 11

1:34 a.m. 400 block North Federal – A 42-year-old male who was reported to be running in and out of traffic was located and contacted and advised to use the cross walks.

6:59 a.m. 900 block West Main – Someone busted out three windows overnight on customer’s vehicles. A report is pending.

12:53 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A man was reported to be laying in water and needing help. Jackie Littlewhiteman, 63, Saint Stephens, was contacted and found to have an active Fremont county warrant and was arrested.

4:44 p.m. 200 block Garnet Drive – Jason Quiver, 41, Riverton, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

4:44 p.m. Riverton area – A woman came in to IHS and reported she was involved in a domestic assault at a Riverton motel. When contacted, the victim refused to talk with officers.

5:37 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Madeliva Blackburn, 59, Kinnear was arrested for public intoxication.

7:54 p.m. 1000 block North Federal – An intoxicated female would not stay in her room. Heather Keyes, 45, Riverton, was arrested for trespassing.

8:18 p.m. 1600 block West Main – A shoplifter was hiding in a bathroom. A report is pending.

8:54 p.m. 100 Blackfoot Avenue – A man standing out in front of a home would not leave. – A 22-year-old male was contacted and given a courtesy ride to his brother’s house.

8:55 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A female subject assaulted a male. The suspect left the area but a report was taken and a citation prepared.

March 12

10:21 a.m. 1330 West Park Avenue – A back door was discovered open at the Riverton Branch Library. A report is pending.

10:27 a.m. 600 block East Jefferson – Officers, and later EMS, provided CPR for a 56-year-old male who was later pronounced deceased. There were no visible signs of trauma. The case was turned over to the coroner.

2:31 p.m. 700 block Eagle Drive – A male reached out to the reporting party inquiring about sexual relations. The reporting party denied the request and the subject left the area.

2:42 p.m. 300 block East Fremont Avenue – While on patrol officer observed two ladies engaged in a verbal argument. He contacted them and one, Shyleen Twobulls, 34, Riverton, was found to have two active Fremont County warrants and she was arrested.

3:49 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A shoplifting alarm was set off when two individuals fled the store, one with a pink bandana covering their face and the other with a red backpack. They fled in a Lincoln model vehicle. A report is pending.

4:03 p.m. 900 block West Park Avenue – A dog jumped two fences and attacked the reporting party’s two dogs. An Officer located the suspect dog but was unable to contact the owner. Animal control followed up the next day and contacted the owner and advised him of what had happened.

4:58p.m. Bridger Drive – A report was received that a boyfriend pulled a 9mm firearm on his girlfriend. A report was taken and officers responded to the location and recovered the pistol but the suspect was gone. Information in regards to the aggravated assault has been forwarded to the Fremont county attorney.

5:38 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – A fight between two people in the alley was reported. The fight was verbal only and a 42-year-old male was trespassed from the property.

6:28 p.m. 400 block Elizabeth Drive – Cole Boyd, 28, Riverton was arrested for domestic assault for having pushed another family member.

7:38 p.m.100 block South 7th East – Chasten Moon, 32, Ethete, had no shoes or socks and no coat and had no place to go. He said he knew he had a warrant and so he called police. Mr. Moon was taken into custody on an active Riverton City warrant.

8:27 p.m. 700 block East Fremont at North Federal – – Police received multiple calls of a man with a rifle walking down the street. Colebin Holman, 19, Riverton was contacted. The “Rifle” was a pellet rifle. However, Mr. Holan was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana along with a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine residue and was charged with possession of those substances.

March 13

1:11 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – Two subjects were passed out in the lobby. They were moved along.

5:50 a.m. 400 block North Federal – A male subject was reported to be unresponsive in front of a motel room. A 21-year-old male was contacted and was moved along.

6:40 a.m. 3050 block North Federal – A man wearing a red hoodie allegedly stole some items from the store. He was last seen heading south on Federal. A report is pending.