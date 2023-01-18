Riverton PD: Unlocked Running Vehicle to Warm Up was Stolen; Big Rig struck a building

Riverton Police Report from 1/17/232 to 0700 hours on 1/18/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 17

7:17 a.m. 1100 block Westview Drive – A woman reported someone tried to use her credit card to buy two $500 gift cards. A report was taken and an investigation has been initiated.

8:06 a.m. 400 block Webbwood Road – A vehicle was driving on private property where pipes were sticking out of the ground. The owner of the vehicle was contacted, apologized for driving there and is going to remove the vehicle.

11:13 a.m. 700 block West Main Street – Drugs were found in a room, a powder substance, a report is pending.

11:17 a.m. 900 block South Federal – A fender bender was reported at the Rivercity Bar when one vehicle backed into another.

11:23 a.m. Riverton Middle School – A 13-year-old female was cited for tobacco

11:32 a.m. North Broadway at East Fremont – a tractor trailer rig vs a building, partial road blockage. A report is pending.

12:06 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Doorbell Cameras were stolen by a male and female wearing a flannel jacket, blue or grey. The suspects left on foot. A report is pending.

12:38 p.m. Riverton area – An investigation has been initiated on the report of a sexual assault that occurred Friday or Saturday

1:00 p.m. East Main at South First – A Ford Focus attempted to make a left turn off of Main Street onto South 1st and, due to a large snow berm, did not see the approach of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles received major damage and there was air bag deployment. There was also road blockage.

4:47 p.m. 1500 block North Federal – A caller said a homeless person is living in their RV. Hauser Harris, 35-year-old Riverton transient, was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and in a search incident to that arrest he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was also charged with that.

6:12 p.m. 200 block Railway Plaza – A 2000 model Buick was stolen. The vehicle had been left running and unlocked to warm up. While taking the report, the vehicle was found parked and abandoned several blocks away.

6:14 p.m. Riverton area – An attempted fraud through Instagram was reported involving $2500. This was an apparent attempt and no loss was incurred.

9:35 p.m. East Main and North Federal – Michaela Iron, 28, Fort Washakie was stopped for a minor traffic violation and found to have a Fremont County warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody and was also cited for no insurance.

11:12 p.m. East Sunset at North Broadway – A maroon colored vehicle was stopped for not having license plates. The driver, Omar Tillman, 22, Riverton, had a Fremont County Warrant and was arrested. He was also cited for No Insurance.