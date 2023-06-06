Riverton PD: Two separate stabbings send three to hospital; Woman kicked two subjects, arrested

The Riverton Police Department report received through 0700 hours on 6/6/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

June 5

9:34 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – A small black wallet was stolen from a shopping cart on Saturday. A report is pending.

12:33 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Johnny Fields, 42, Thermopolis was arrested for littering after he had been contacted and warned earlier and since that time several more complaints of littering from different locations around town had been received on him.

1:19 p.m. 400 North Federal – Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

2:18 p.m. 1300 block Redwood – A call came in indicating an assault was in progress. When officers arrived in the area they saw Marion Killsenemy, 33, Riverton kicking a fellow in the face who was on the ground and arrested her for Battery. In the course of their investigation they found that she had also kicked another individual in the face a short while earlier and charged her with a second count of battery.

2:37 p.m. 1000 block College View Drive – A report was received of a dog in a parked vehicle. A report said the windows were rolled down. A report is pending.

5:14 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Police responded to SageWest Hospital in regards to a 34-year-old male victim who had been stabbed twelve times in the back, hands, face and neck area. Due to his condition a limited interview was conducted but other information was obtained and it was determined that the assault had occurred in a local motel room. Police went to that location and located Tyson Howle, 18, Riverton in the room and arrested him for MIP with a BAC of.089. An investigation continues. The victim was life-flighted to another trauma center in critical condition.

9:41 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – A report was taken on a 15-year-old female runaway.

10:46 p.m. Riverton City Park – Two men, ages 29 and 32 had numerous stab wounds which appeared to have been inflicted with a “Small knife” They were transported to the hospital and interviewed along with others who were at the scene. Investigation continues and this does NOT appear to have any relation to the earlier stabbing incident.

June 6

12:56 a.m. 100 North Broadway Ave. – Darnelle C’Hair. 34, Ethete was arrested for Interference when she refused to give her name and then fought with officers when they attempted to arrest her on an active Fremont County warrant.

4:03 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – A runaway report was taken on a 16-year-old female.